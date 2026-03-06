FIFA Member Associations in focus (February 2026)

FIFA delegation inspect proposed venues ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™ and 2035™

Uganda affirms its commitment to women's football

Namibia hosts club management workshop

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. Inside FIFA takes a look at the extraordinary work that has been done in recent weeks to promote, strengthen, and make football truly global.

FIFA delegation inspect proposed venues ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™

FIFA delegates inspected a range of proposed FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™ venues across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, including training facilities, team hotels and fan festival locations. The visits represents a key stage in the bidding process, providing FIFA with the opportunity to assess proposed stadia and facilities as part of the joint bid submitted by the English FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA and FA of Wales.

The delegates looked at proposed stadia including Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Brighton Stadium in England, Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium in Wales as well as Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Windsor Park in Belfast.

Mark Bullingham, CEO of the English Football Association stated: “We were delighted to welcome the FIFA delegation to England as they visited the UK’s four home nations as part of our joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035.

“They were able to see first-hand the incredible venues and facilities we have to offer and learn more about our ambition to showcase the women’s and girls’ game. We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament, with over 4.5 million tickets available across the UK, vibrant fan festivals, and strong legacy programmes. This will be a global celebration of women’s football, welcoming fans from around the world.”

The outcome of the bidding process will be revealed on Thursday 30 April 2026, when the 76th FIFA Congress will meet in Vancouver, Canada.

Inspections take place ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup 2031™

A FIFA delegation also spent four days in Jamaica as they visited the National Stadium and Sabina Park as well as local hotel and training venues. They also visited Costa Rica and Mexico this month ahead of the expansion of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031™ from 32 countries to 48. If successful, Jamaica would become the first Caribbean country to co-host a senior FIFA World Cup tournament - they would also become the smallest nation in terms of population to host a FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA were also able to assist Jamaica with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. The Jamaica Football Federation distributed cash packages as they sought to offer clubs respite in the aftermath of damage caused by the hurricane.

Uganda affirms its commitment to women's football

FIFA Lead for Women’s Football Development in Africa, Doreen Nabwire, used the launch of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Women Super League Commercial Strategy held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala to highlight the rapid growth of the women’s game, the 2nd Women's Football Commercial Strategy (globally) launched under the FIFA Women's Football Development Programme.

Nabwire outlined FIFA’s comprehensive development framework, with aligned grassroots participation through to national team football and spoke of the ongoing initiatives to increase the number of girls playing football globally. Nabwire also emphasised FIFA’s focus on women in football leadership and governance.

"We are building capacity for women in football leadership and ensuring that women have voices on decision-making bodies that will champion the women’s game," she said. "After the two successful World Cups, FIFA came up with development programmes to address different aspects of the game, from grassroots all the way to national teams."

Meanwhile, a two-day match officials refresher course was also held at the FUFA Technical Centre Njeru as officials were offered practical and theoretical workshops.

The FIFA Talent Academy opens its doors in Kosovo

The academy is part of the FIFA Talent Development System (TDS), which has already been introduced in over 200 member associations worldwide. The aim is to offer all young talents fair opportunities through expert knowledge. The programme also aims to create a sustainable foundation for the future of football, with a focus on the quality of training, sports education and the long-term development of young players.

The selection process in Kosovo is for players born in 2013 and is taking place in all regions of Kosovo. After Ferizaj, the next selection phase will continue in Gjilan, and the academy plans to expand throughout the country. "We are proud to announce that the FIFA Academy is represented in the region for the first time with its talent development programme, specifically in Kosovo. This is an important step for the development of local and regional football. The presence of the FIFA Academy in Kosovo brings with it modern training methods, FIFA-certified curricula and a professional approach that meets the best international standards," according to a statement from the Kosovar Football Association.

FIFA workshops in Namibia and Eswatini

IFIFA delivered two-day workshops in Namibia and Eswatini with the FIFA Club Professionalisation and Management Programme Workshop launched this month. The course focused on key areas such as leadership, strategic planning, financial management, marketing and sustainable club development. The aim is to equip club executives and administrative staff with modern management skills that meet international football standards.

Led by FIFA consultants, the intensive sessions were designed to equip participants with essential skills in governance, finance, strategic planning, and commercial and marketing.

“Strengthening professional football is essential to unlocking the game’s full potential in Africa,” said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA’s Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Regional Director – Africa.

“Sustainable growth is dependent on there being well-governed, professionally managed clubs that serve as pillars of thriving football ecosystems. Through initiatives such as the FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management, we are working alongside the Member Associations and clubs to build long-term institutional capacity, reinforce leadership standards and enhance operational excellence. Together, we are laying the foundations for a more resilient, competitive and future-ready football environment throughout the African continent.”

EFA President Peter Simelane welcomed the FIFA delegation and expressed his gratitude for FIFA’s investment in local football, noting that the initiative is vital for narrowing the gap between top-performing and emerging clubs, ultimately transforming them into viable businesses both on and off the pitch.

“This is an opportunity to be empowered by contemporary methods in governance and operational efficiency,” Mr. Simelane stated, commending club leaders for their dedication to the programme. Further workshops are planned online and onsite later in the year.

Bhutan opens first FIFA Arena mini-pitch in South Asia

Bhutan celebrated the opening of two FIFA Arena mini-pitches, with one in Loselling Middle Secondary School in Thimphu and one in Tenduk Central School in Samtse. Aided by FIFA’s Arena initiative, the pitches are the first of their kind in the South Asian region. Designed specifically for five-a-side futsal, the pitches introduces a modern playing surface enclosed by a rebound board system — low, solid walls that keep the ball in continuous motion by bouncing it back into play. The innovative design encourages faster gameplay, sharper ball control, and efficient use of limited space.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanjeevan C. Balasingam, FIFA Regional Director for Asia & Oceania, described the development as part of FIFA President’s ambitious vision to build 1,000 mini pitches worldwide.

“Bhutan is the recipient of two FIFA Arena pitches today — one of which we are inaugurating here in Thimphu,” he said. “It will bring more opportunities to the football community in this beautiful country, where football is very popular.”

The facility is expected to directly impact approximately 1500 children annually through youth leagues, school programs, and national team age-group training camps. The pitches will provide a reliable, high-quality playing surface that is resilient to weather conditions, allowing for more consistent training and match play. It will significantly benefit Bhutan's local football community, from grassroots clubs to senior teams, and will serve as a central hub for developing talent and promoting the game across the region.

Congratulations for President Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino celebrated a decade as FIFA President with congratulations coming in from all over the world.