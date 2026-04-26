On 24 and 25 April, the island of Réunion officially opened two FIFA Arenas

These mini-pitches were built in two towns devastated by Cyclone Garance a year ago

The FIFA Foundation’s Recovery Programme helps restore damaged stadiums

The FIFA Arena project was officially launched at the 75th FIFA Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, in May 2025, with a view to creating 1,000 new permanent mini-pitch facilities around the world by 2031. Comoros, the USA, Türkiye, Rwanda and France are the latest countries to join a growing list of nations boasting brand-new FIFA Arenas.

“This project aims to build mini-pitch football pitches in disadvantaged areas, in spaces next to schools, in beautiful places like here. We want to build FIFA Arenas everywhere, so that children can play football safely,” explained FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the inauguration of the temporary mini-pitch in Paris last March.

This message was particularly poignant when two FIFA mini-pitch facilities were officially opened in Réunion on 24 April.

Réunion's new pitches to rebuild and bring people together Previous 01 / 09 Two FIFA mini-pitch facilities were officially opened in Réunion on 24 and 25 April. 02 / 09 The FIFA Arenas in Réunion were set up in Saint Benoit and Saint Paul, where, a year ago, Cyclone Garance wreaked havoc, leaving behind a trail of destruction from which they are still recovering toda 03 / 09 The President of the French Football Association (FFF) Philippe Diallo travelled to the island of Réunion, off the coast of southern Africa in the Indian Ocean. 04 / 09 “Almost a year ago to the day, I was standing here with you, shortly after Cyclone Garance had swept through. What I saw was an island that had suffered greatly", he said at the inauguration ceremony in Saint Paul. 05 / 09 "But I also noticed that people were showing exemplary solidarity, unwavering determination and a desire to get back on their feet together." 06 / 09 He went on to say, “At that time, I pledged to fully mobilise our organisation while working with our international partners to secure the means for swift and practical support”. 07 / 09 Fortunately, this coincides with FIFA's commitment to supporting its member associations, both in terms of human resources and financial support, as they develop their footballing potential and infrastructure. 08 / 09 “FIFA's decision to approve our request demonstrates how the football community can show solidarity. We are extremely grateful for FIFA’s contribution, and for the efforts of its representatives Kevin Lamour and Aimane Zourhlal,” Philippe Diallo added 09 / 09 “I hope these FIFA Arenas can become places for people to meet, interact and share experiences." Next

The iconic and pristine Place de la Concorde in Paris was chosen as the site for the mini-pitch. In contrast, the FIFA Arenas in Réunion were set up in Saint Benoit and Saint Paul, where, a year ago, Cyclone Garance wreaked havoc, leaving behind a trail of destruction from which they are still recovering today. The President of the French Football Association (FFF) was in the country's capital a month ago, and he also travelled to the island of Réunion, off the coast of southern Africa in the Indian Ocean. “Almost a year ago to the day, I was standing here with you, shortly after Cyclone Garance had swept through. What I saw was an island that had suffered greatly. Damaged infrastructure, struggling clubs, and families facing hardship were evident, but I also noticed something even more powerful. People were showing exemplary solidarity, unwavering determination and a desire to get back on their feet together,” he said at the inauguration ceremony in Saint Paul.

I hope these FIFA Arenas can become places for people to meet, interact and share experiences. Philippe Diallo President of the French Football Association (FFF)

He went on to say, “At that time, I pledged to fully mobilise our organisation while working with our international partners to secure the means for swift and practical support”.

Fortunately, this coincides with FIFA's commitment to supporting its member associations, both in terms of human resources and financial support, as they develop their footballing potential and infrastructure. Therefore, the FIFA Arena project seemed the ideal way to support the FFF in Réunion. Meanwhile, the FIFA Foundation’s Recovery Programme provided USD 100,000 to help repair two damaged stadiums in Saint Benoît.