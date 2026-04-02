First FIFA Arena in the country created in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and Birmingham Legion FC

Second FIFA Arena located in Oakland, California as the United States embraces the programme

“I hope it’s an inspiration. I wish I had somebody doing this when I was growing up,” says Premier League star and Birmingham native Chris Richards

The city of Birmingham, Alabama, celebrated a historic milestone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with the official opening of the first FIFA Arena facility in the United States.

The facility represents a major investment in the local community and arrives just 72 days before the start of the FIFA World Cup™ – a reminder of the strong legacy impact of the tournament.

The project is part of a global commitment to install at least 1,000 mini-pitches by 2031 to provide sustainable football infrastructure, particularly for those living in disadvantaged inner-city or rural areas. A parallel FIFA Arena was also unveiled in Oakland, California, reflecting a shared national commitment to invest in communities through the game.

In a video message to those in attendance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the FIFA Arena would provide sustainable and safe access to the sport for young people, opening up opportunities within the sport.

“As is common in many regions across the world, football in Alabama is built mainly around youth participation and has a large, organised and growing grassroots ecosystem. Through the FIFA Arena, we, along with our partners in constructing this facility, can provide them the opportunity to do so,” he said.

First FIFA Arena in the United States inaugurated in Birmingham, Alabama Previous 01 / 08 First FIFA Arena in the United States inaugurated in Birmingham, Alabama 02 / 08 FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the audience during the opening ceremony of the first FIFA Arena facility in the United States in Birmingham, Alabama 03 / 08 United States national team and Premier League player Chris Richards and the Mayor of Birmingham, Randall Woodfin are seen during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the first FIFA Arena facility in USA, in Birmingham, Alabama 04 / 08 Kids are seeing playing during the inauguration of the first FIFA Arena facility in USA, in Birmingham, Alabama 05 / 08 United States national team and Premier League player Chris Richards is seeing during the inauguration of the first FIFA Arena facility in USA, in Birmingham, Alabama 06 / 08 Kids are seeing playing during the inauguration of the first FIFA Arena facility in USA, in Birmingham, Alabama 07 / 08 First FIFA Arena in the United States inaugurated in Birmingham, Alabama 08 / 08 First FIFA Arena in the United States inaugurated in Birmingham, Alabama Next

FIFA Arenas allow for small-sided games on a high-quality surface and have already been created in all six continents as part of FIFA’s commitment to develop the game and make football truly global.

The Birmingham venue was delivered through a collaboration between FIFA, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) through its Soccer Forward programme, the Soccer Forward Foundation, local professional club Birmingham Legion FC, and KultureCity.

The inauguration event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and youth community engagement game and was attended by VIPs such as United States national team and Premier League player Chris Richards and the Mayor of Birmingham, Randall Woodfin.

“I hope it’s an inspiration. I wish I had somebody from Birmingham who was doing this when I was growing up,” said Birmingham native and Crystal Palace FC star Richards. “Now that I can be that person, hopefully it inspires the next generation to pick up a soccer ball or just to be active.

“I think it’s cool to put it here in downtown. This place is so historic, and I want to be a part of the future of this city. Hopefully it brings more soccer players like myself.”

The FIFA President emphasised that these facilities serve a purpose beyond sport by facilitating and elevating school and community football.

“We promised we would install at least 1,000 mini pitches across the world by 2031 to further provide sustainable football infrastructure. Importantly, facilities like this do more than just provide access to sport,” he said. “They are designed to provide safe, sustainable access to our beautiful game.”