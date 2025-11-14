Morocco to host Round 2 of FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ in a month’s time

Next fixture in trailblazing tournament to be held at Stade Municipal de Berrechid on Sunday, 14 December

Having triumphed in Round 1, Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC now set to take on CAF Women’s Champions League winners

Round 2 victors will meet Arsenal Women FC in final phase in London, with Gotham FC and Corinthians to square off in other semi-final tie

Morocco is set to host another chapter in the history of the women's game, with Round 2 of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ scheduled to take place at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid on Sunday, 14 December.

Following their 1-0 victory over OFC Women’s Champions League winners Auckland United in Round 1 on 8 October, AFC Women’s Champions League titlists Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC will lock horns with the side that reign supreme in the CAF Women’s Champions League, which got under way on Egyptian soil last Saturday and runs until 21 November, in Round 2 of the groundbreaking competition.

Over 32,000 fans descended on the Wuhan Sports Centre Stadium for last month’s FIFA Women’s Champions Cup curtain-raiser, setting a new attendance record for women's club football in China PR.

After having welcomed this year’s edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™, Morocco continues to cement its status as a footballing nation. The Stade Municipal de Berrechid boasts recent experience of hosting a FIFA tournament, having provided the backdrop for the FIFA Unites: Women’s Series™. The excitement is set to return to the city, which is located some 20 miles south of Casablanca, with the Asian and African continental champions poised to do battle for a place in the final phase of the competition, which is due to take place in London from 28 January to 1 February 2026.

The tournament

The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup brings together the six continental champions from the full season preceding the tournament to determine the world’s best club team. In the final phase of this year’s competition, UEFA Women’s Champions League winners Arsenal Women FC will meet the team that prevail in Round 2, while Concacaf titlists Gotham FC and CONMEBOL champions SC Corinthians will go head-to-head in the other semi-final. The game-changing competition, first approved by the FIFA Council in May 2024, is held in non-FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™ years, with the maiden edition of that tournament scheduled for 2028. These two new competitions are part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to increasing opportunities across the global women’s club game.