Mauritania’s women’s national team travel to Côte d’Ivoire for FIFA Series 2026™

After facing the host nation and Pakistan, Al-Murabitun will meet the Turks and Caicos Islands on April 16

Mauritania will enter FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking for first time following the tournament

On paper, the flight from Mauritania to Côte d’Ivoire is unremarkable. After all, the countries’ two capitals are separated by only 2,000 kilometres as the crow flies. Far longer journeys have been made by the teams representing Pakistan and the Turks and Caicos Islands, who are also in the Ivorian capital Abidjan for the occasion, yet for the Al-Murabitun, this trip represents a giant leap forward.

FIFA Series™ provides a launchpad for Mauritanian women’s football 02:09

“It’s a special moment for my players. Some of them got on a plane for the first time,” explained Jordi Arimany, head coach of the Mauritania women’s team. “Just with this trip alone, the FIFA Series has already done its job. They will never forget this adventure, which will help them grow as women, but also improve as players.”

Mauritania faced the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, on 9 April – a baptism of fire in which they were beaten 8-0. They bounced back against Pakistan (AFC) with a 1-0 win four days later, and will next face the Turks and Caicos Islands (Concacaf) on 16 April. While any positive result would be welcome, Arimany and his players are primarily focused on the experience offered by this first edition of the Women’s FIFA Series.

“For a smaller football nation like ours, this kind of tournament is a tremendous opportunity to improve. It is a key step in our development process,” he said. “Giving our players the chance to compete against teams from other continents is like offering them a mini World Cup. They have nothing to lose here. It’s about gaining experience, building their competitiveness and continuing their development.”

As a further reward, Mauritania’s progress will soon be reflected in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking. Regardless of their results, the team will officially join the standings after the tournament, which is a major milestone in their journey. “It is something very important and meaningful for us. It shows that Mauritanian women’s football is thriving and competitive,” Arimany added. “Getting into the ranking was one of our objectives, so now we want to perform well.”

The positive trajectory is clear. Since 2019, when the women’s national team was established, the sport has grown rapidly in Mauritania, thanks in part to the combined efforts of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania (FFRIM) and FIFA. The FIFA Football for Schools programme was introduced in 2022, while the expansion of the FFRIM headquarters, installation of three synthetic pitches, and construction of a medical centre are all projects made possible thanks to support from the FIFA Forward Programme. In 2025, the capital, Nouakchott, also became home to the first FIFA Talent Academy in Africa.

“All these programmes are hugely beneficial for the development of women’s football in Mauritania. They give young girls the opportunity not only to play football, but to thrive in it,” Arimany said. “The Talent Academy is a perfect example, providing an ideal environment for young players to develop into future stars.”

Tacko Diabira is already leading the way. At 26, the forward has established herself as one of the leading figures in Mauritanian women’s football, having excelled in Senegal’s top league where she finished as joint-top scorer in 2025 with 11 goals. She is encouraged by the progress being made back home, in a country where football has long been a male-dominated sport.

“We must continue to push women’s football forward in Mauritania, and these FIFA programmes are helping us do that. We are moving in a positive direction, and our participation in the FIFA Series is proof of that,” she said. “It will bring visibility to our football thanks to the global reach of the event. For us as players, it is a chance to learn and improve even more.”