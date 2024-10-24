'Representation matters' for female referees says Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb on International Women’s Day

Leading women referees highlight positive changes and challenges

FIFA has introduced numerous initiatives to help women referees’ rise

Some cultural stereotypes remain as obstacles for female officials

International Women’s Day provides a vital opportunity to celebrate the women shaping football at every level; and within the world of officiating, female referees are increasingly breaking barriers, demonstrating on the field that excellence and competence define authority rather than gender.

The journey to the top level of refereeing has historically presented unique challenges for women. Beyond the high physical and technical standards required of all officials, women often navigate environments that were not originally designed with them in mind.

Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, who was the first female referee to officiate in Germany’s Bundesliga and is widely viewed as a trailblazer for women in the profession, says there are no shortage of challenges for those looking to break into refereeing.

Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb, FIFA Head of Women’s Refereeing 03:18

“Let’s be sensible and say it’s definitely not easier for a woman to become a professional referee. The women’s game is growing massively in all areas,” she said.

“However, are we truly thinking all the circumstances through that need to follow this trajectory? In the case of the referee journey for example – do we plan facilities for females? Such as changing rooms for example. Referee jerseys with a female cut were finally available halfway through my own career. How do we support our officials after maternity to come back to the field of play and what opportunities do we create to face the childcare challenge?”

For Ms Steinhaus-Webb, the work that FIFA has done in recent years in promoting women referees has had a significant impact.

“I am a believer in Billie Jean King’s statement ‘if you can see it, you can be it’. Representation matters and the visibility of role models is crucial for inspiring and inviting more women into the roles such as a referee,” she continues. “Being a role model brings a lot of joy but also a lot of responsibility that I don’t take lightly.

“FIFA has implemented numerous initiatives to develop female match officials such as aiming for gender equality in officiating by investing in training, mentorship, and increased opportunities at elite, international tournaments. The most visible outcome is probably the successful participation of female officials at men’s World Cups. This success encourages Confederations and Member Associations to give similar opportunities to top performing female officials.”

Nonetheless, cultural stereotypes persist. Daiane Muniz, a Brazilian referee and VAR expert who recently officiated in a São Paulo State men’s tournament, faced misogynistic abuse from a player yet returned to referee a high-profile derby just one week later.

“Football has historically been a male-dominated environment, so naturally women have had to overcome additional barriers to enter and remain at the highest levels,” says Muniz.

“The challenge is earning credibility in spaces where people may not initially expect to see a woman leading a high-level match. Over time, preparation, consistency and performance speak louder than stereotypes.”

Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s UEFA Champions League match in 2020 and then the first to take charge of a men’s FIFA World Cup™ game at Qatar 2022 when she was part of an all-female referee team. The Frenchwoman says there is extra pressure for female referees to show they are worthy of top appointments.

“Becoming a professional referee is demanding for everyone, regardless of gender. The standards are high and the expectations are the same,” she noted. “However, as a woman, you sometimes have to prove your legitimacy more quickly and more consistently, especially in environments that have traditionally been male-dominated.

“That said, these challenges can also be a source of strength. They push you to be more prepared, more focused, and more determined. Ultimately, performance, consistency, and commitment are what truly matter on the pitch.”

Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita, who also officiated at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, says that she was inspired by the presence of other women in the men’s game.

“I've played soccer since I was little, but I thought that if I became a referee, I could contribute to the development of women's football, even if only in a small way,” she said. “Always I was inspired, motivated and supported by presence of female who referees or refereed in men's football.”

Muniz said the rise in visibility of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ , which her native Brazil will host in 2027, provided her with the belief that she could rise to the top level in refereeing.

“Seeing that the biggest football event also existed for women – even if in a more modest way at the time – changed something in me. And when I saw female referees officiating on that stage, I understood that there was space for us at the highest level of the sport,” she said.

FIFA has implemented numerous initiatives to ensure that the best match officials, regardless of gender, reach the pinnacle of the sport. This includes investing in training, mentorship, and increased opportunities at elite international tournaments.

A key priority is the retention of talent. “We want the best match officials, and we have understood that we would lose lots of knowledge if female match officials left the field after becoming a mum,” says Ms Steinhaus-Webb.

“So, we offer our officials who are mothers specialised support to allowing them to balance family life with top-level officiating, including assistance with travel and training logistics.” Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb FIFA Head of Women's Refereeing

Furthermore, the FIFA Forward Programme funds national associations to implement 12-month referee development projects. FIFA also works closely with confederations, such as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Confederation of African Football (CAF), to run elite academies and training courses to increase the number of qualified female officials globally.

As the football world looks towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, preparation is already under way. In Rio de Janeiro, elite referees participate in seminars focused on match fitness and technical growth later this month.

Their performances on the global stage should inspire the next generation of women referees and Muniz has a clear message for any young women starting out on their journey.