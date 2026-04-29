Afghan Women United allowed to compete in FIFA competitions

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced decision to the team in a private video call

Former team captain Khalida Popal says decision gives voice to all women and girls in Afghanistan

Afghan female players say they have regained their identity following the FIFA Council’s decision allow them to represent their country in official international matches. The players were informed of the decision during an emotional phone call with the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with several members of the Afghan Women United team telling him it was the moment they had all been dreaming about.

FIFA Council decision has helped Afghan women “regain our identity” 03:12

“Losing an identity is so difficult. It's like you don't belong anywhere,” said former Afghanistan women’s national team captain Khalida Popal, who has campaigned vigorously for the players to be allowed to represent their country in FIFA competitions. “Regaining our identity is the most powerful thing to do because we don't think only about ourselves: it's for every girl who dreamed and who is dreaming. “This recognition gives us the platform and the power to be the voice for our sisters who have lost their rights and their voices. We want to give the message to the girls and women of Afghanistan not to give up. We know how difficult the situation is. We know how hopeless and difficult it is, but we want to tell them we are here for you. We hear you and we are going to be your voice.”

In May 2025, the FIFA Council approved the creation of the Afghan Women United team to provide structured playing opportunities for Afghan women footballers living outside the country, with FIFA supporting the team through financial resources, training camps and coaching experts. In a groundbreaking moment the following October, the team made their debut when they participated in the FIFA Unites Women's Series 2025™ in Morocco, playing matches against Tunisia, Chad and Libya with the FIFA President in attendance. Now, thanks to a change in the FIFA Governance Regulations, they can go a step further and play competitive internationals. “It means a lot for the Afghanistan women’s football team, we have been fighting for such a long time,” said Popal. “The whole situation that Afghanistan women have is very emotional, it's difficult to not feel emotional about it. This journey has never been easy for us. This is our moment. This is our time.”

As he announced the decision during the online call, the Mr Infantino told the players: “I thank you, because you give me the force and the energy to believe in this venture, in this project, to put aside all potential obstacles that there were and will be there in the future as well. It doesn’t matter. Together, we can do whatever we want. Together, we can achieve every result. This is historic, this is beautiful, this is fantastic for all of you, and I’m so proud for you.” Popal was in attendance for Mr Infantino’s call in Vancouver, Canada, following the FIFA Council meeting that took the decision. “Being in the room and hearing the announcement directly from the FIFA President and in the presence of our players was one the most beautiful moments for me to witness. To see the leaders of football taking the initiative, taking the leadership, and recognising and respecting the voices and the fight of our players, it meant so much,” she said.

Current team captain Fatima Haidari was also on the video call. "We really believe it can continue and it will give the world a powerful message – not just about the girls in Afghanistan, not about us, not about this historic moment, but about women all around the world,” she said. Recalling the tournament in Morocco, she told Mr Infantino: “When you handed me the official pendant of Afghan Women United, I felt the weight of history in my hands.” FIFA will now lead the required administrative and preparatory steps, including team registration and the establishment of an operational and sporting structure. World football’s governing body will provide all necessary resources – human, technical and financial – to ensure a safe, professional and sustainable pathway to official competition.

“Despite the pain of displacement, despite the pain of separating from our families, we still continue to play soccer, to keep the love in our hearts, and as I always say, we have always been the beating heart of women of Afghanistan,” said Mursal Sadat, one of the team’s vice captains. “And today you are bringing that hope back to us and proving that FIFA is truly the house of all football players around the world and a second family.” The team will hold their next training camp from 1 to 9 June 2026 in New Zealand, where they will also face the Cook Islands.