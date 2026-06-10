Bureau of the Council approves new regulatory framework for the global football transfer system

New framework adopted following landmark agreement with key stakeholders, including player representatives (FIFPRO), clubs (EFC) and leagues (WLA), and with the constructive participation of CONMEBOL and UEFA

Innovative provisions and new concepts introduced to appropriately balance the interests of players and clubs

New FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) to enter into force on 1 January 2027

Following several months of fruitful negotiations between FIFA, player representatives (FIFPRO), clubs (EFC) and leagues (WLA), and with the constructive participation of CONMEBOL and UEFA, the Bureau of the Council has today approved the new version of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), together with amendments to the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), the FIFA Governance Regulations (FGR), and the Procedural Rules governing the Football Tribunal. The main changes will enter into force on 1 January 2027.

This new regulatory framework has been developed taking into account the emerging needs of the global transfer system, with a focus on ensuring an appropriate balance between the rights of players and clubs, in full compliance with the principles established by the Court of Justice of the European Union in the so-called “Diarra” ruling. The new rules constitute an objective, transparent, non‑discriminatory and proportionate framework for the global transfer system and all its participants.

Among the various innovations introduced by the new FIFA RSTP, which are expected to have a very positive impact on the working conditions of both players and clubs, one fundamental amendment relates to how changes to the RSTP will be adopted in the future. From now on, the framework governing labour relations between players and clubs at international level will, in all cases, be determined exclusively by consensus among all social partners, with FIFA assuming the role of custodian of the global system. In other words, the FIFA RSTP has evolved into a collective framework based on social dialogue between the recognised representatives of employees and employers, with a clear aim of becoming an international collective labour agreement – the first of its kind in the international world of sport.

A special online edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR), with the participation of representatives from FIFA, FIFPRO, EFC and WLA, will be held in October this year to present and discuss the new legal framework in greater detail with the global football legal community.

FIFA wishes to thank all stakeholders involved for their ongoing cooperation and commitment in recent months, as well as for the various proposals submitted, which have resulted in the most significant reform of the FIFA RSTP since its adoption in 2001.