Tender launched in Canada for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™

FIFA has officially launched an invitation to tender for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™ in the territory of Canada. This represents the first time that the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ rights will be sold on a stand-alone basis in Canada. The tender process is primarily focused on the 2027 edition. However, interested parties are invited to submit an additional offer for the rights to the 2031 tournament (host(s) to be confirmed). In 2027, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be played in South America for the first time, with Brazil – one of the world’s most passionate football countries – welcoming 32 of the greatest women’s national teams on the planet. This represents a highly appealing and convenient time zone for the Canadian audience. Organisations wishing to participate in the tender process should request the invitation to tender by emailing canada-media-rights@fifa.org. The deadline for submitting bids is 19:00 CET on Thursday, 10 July 2025. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the biggest women’s sporting event in the world. The 2023 edition, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, attracted close to two million fans to the stadiums and achieved over two billion views across television, streaming and social media platforms. The 2027 tournament, which will be the tenth instalment of the competition, is set to build on that record-breaking success. Through the sale of media rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA generates income that is essential for supporting the growth and development of women’s football across the globe. Towards the end of last year, the organisation renewed its Women’s Development Programme until 2027 and expanded it by adding five new offerings for Member Associations (MAs) to advance the women’s game at national level. Since the initial launch of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme in September 2021, the various initiatives that are part of it have been implemented 1,090 times, benefiting 167 MAs. Hundreds of female coaches have been supported financially to obtain coaching qualifications, and more than 120 female executives have completed FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme.