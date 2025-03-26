FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ tender processes begin in Cyprus and Greece

Separate media rights tenders for Cyprus and Greece now open

Tender processes include rights to the next two FIFA World Cups™, with the deadline for submissions for both markets at 10:00 CEST on Wednesday 30 April 2025

Interested parties can submit offers to cyprus-media-rights@fifa.org and greece-media-rights@fifa.org

FIFA has launched invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Cyprus and Greece.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the relevant ITT(s) by e-mailing cyprus-media-rights@fifa.org and greece-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline for both tenders is 10:00 CEST on Wednesday 30 April 2025.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams (including 16 from Europe), 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026.

Meanwhile, in December, all 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country).

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.