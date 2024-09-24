Marketing News

FIFA.com
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™
Verizon named Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26™ and Official Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™
24 Sept 2024
Commercial
Lay’s named Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™ & FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™
12 Sept 2024
Commercial
FIFA announces Bank of America as Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26™
15 Aug 2024
FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™
Bebe Rexha to Illuminate FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ with Official Song – “It’s On”
9 Dec 2023
Commercial
FIFA renews longstanding partnership with Qatar Airways, extending through to 2030
22 Nov 2023
Member Associations
Fan experience central theme at FIFA Marketing workshop in Paris
8 Nov 2023
Commercial
FIFA Fan Festival™ at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ draws over 500,000 fans
8 Aug 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Yadea Named Tournament Supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Asia-Pacific
3 Jul 2023
Commercial
BMO named Official Supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in North America
27 Jun 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA announces AB InBev as official beer sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™
8 Jun 2023
Commercial
Frito-Lay North America signs on as Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
30 May 2023
Commercial
Hyundai and Kia renew FIFA partnerships until 2030, with Boston Dynamics and Supernal to showcase future mobility solutions
25 May 2023
Commercial
FIFA and McDonald’s renew long-standing partnership, with collaboration continuing for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™
16 May 2023
Commercial
Unilever personal care brands unveiled as Official Sponsors of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
12 May 2023
Tournaments & Events
FIFA sells out all sponsorship packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
20 Nov 2022
Tournaments & Events
Inter Rapidísimo celebrates 35 years of operation by signing up as a Regional Supporter of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
27 Oct 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola resumes
24 Aug 2022
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA announces Visa as first-ever FIFA Women’s Football Partner
20 Dec 2021
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™
Five member associations in race to host FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™
8 Dec 2021
FIFA Organisation
Second season of FIFA PlayOn Podcast hits the high notes
17 Nov 2021
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
Baaz and winwin on board as Regional Supporters of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™
26 Oct 2021
