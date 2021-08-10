Goal manufacturers that wish to certify their goals to any of the available quality standards should follow the application process outlined below.
The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals offers the opportunity for manufacturers to certify their products to either the FIFA Basic or the FIFA Quality standard. In addition to testing the goals, FIFA also checks that the working conditions at the manufacturing plants comply with the Code of Conduct of the WFSGI (World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry).
Application guide
The following document is a guide for any company seeking to have its products tested and certified to the requirements of the FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals: