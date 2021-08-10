FIFA.com

How to Become a Licensee of The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals

Goal manufacturers that wish to certify their goals to any of the available quality standards should follow the application process outlined below. 

The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals offers the opportunity for manufacturers to certify their products to either the FIFA Basic or the FIFA Quality standard. In addition to testing the goals, FIFA also checks that the working conditions at the manufacturing plants comply with the Code of Conduct of the WFSGI (World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry).

Application guide

The following document is a guide for any company seeking to have its products tested and certified to the requirements of the FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals:

More

SAMARA, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Goal line technology is tested ptthe 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Costa Rica and Serbia at Samara Arena on June 17, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals

The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals has been developed to provide guidelines for FIFA member associations and competition organisers in relation to the testing procedure for and the use of goals.

Read More
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 20: Goal line technology is tested prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium on June 20, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Simon Hofmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
How to Become a Licensee of The FIFA Quality Programme for Football Goals

Goal manufacturers that wish to certify their goals to any of the available quality standards should follow the application process outlined below.

Read More
GLT - Goal-line technology
Football Goal Testing Process

In close consultation with the confederations and its member associations, FIFA has developed a global standard to cater to the enhanced demands in relation to football goals and champion compliance with the Laws of the Game.

Read More
Last updated: Monday 16 October 2023 at 15:44
Cookie Settings