Football Goal Testing Process

In close consultation with the confederations and its member associations, FIFA has developed a global standard to cater to the enhanced demands in relation to football goals and champion compliance with the Laws of the Game.

The test manual provides a detailed technical description of a football goal, with the aim of ensuring high quality, consistency and players’ safety, as well as adherence to the Laws of the Game. Using established methods and design requirements listed in existing international standards as well as additional safety requirements, the test manual for football goals focuses, in the first instance, on the testing of full-size goals (7.32m x 2.44m) in the laboratory.

The design of the goal

The design of FIFA-certified football goals is compliant with the specifications defined by The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) in the Laws of the Game.

The goal net

The testing of the goal net focuses on three areas: the identification of the dimensional characteristics, a visual inspection of all net fixings for any potential hazardous edges, and the breaking forces of the net.

Safety and stability of the goal

By applying loads to the crossbar and goalposts, the test institutes assess the force that a goal can withstand without toppling, to ensure it does not pose a hazard to players. FIFA-accredited test institutes Goal manufacturers will be able to test their products with one of the FIFA-accredited test institutes starting in Q4 2020.