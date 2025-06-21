Portuguese Football Federation President tells Gianni Infantino: "You can count on us for the FIFA World Cup 2030"

Pedro Proença, a distinguished former referee, was elected Portuguese Football Federation President in May 2025

Portugal will co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Morocco and Spain

FIFA President says that Portuguese football is “booming”

The recently elected President of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Pedro Proença, has told FIFA President Gianni Infantino that "you can count on us" as the country prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Morocco and Spain. A former FIFA referee who enjoyed a distinguished career, Mr Proença was elected in May 2025 and held his first meeting with the FIFA President on the sidelines of the FIFA Football Executive Summit in Miami, United States. The FIFA World Cup 2030™ will be co-hosted by Portugal, Morocco and Spain - beginning with three centenary celebration matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay - after the FIFA Extraordinary Congress appointed the hosts, by acclamation, on 11 December 2024.

“We have at [the] moment, a very important topic that we are working [on] together: (the FIFA) World Cup 2030,” Mr Proença said. “So, it was my [introduction] to Mr President, telling [him] that the Portuguese Football Federation is completely available [for] all the projects that FIFA needs, and that FIFA can count [on] the Portuguese Football Federation, with this new generation of people, and [that] we are [aligned with] FIFA.” Mr Proença refereed in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for 15 seasons and officiated at the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ and the UEFA EURO 2012, where he took charge of the final between Spain and Italy. In the same year, he also refereed the UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea FC and FC Bayern München. After ending his refereeing career in 2015, he turned to football leadership and was President of the Professional Football League of Portugal, a position he held until 2023. Portuguese football is enjoying a golden period with the men’s national team winning UEFO EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, while the women’s team made their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2023. Earlier this year, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Gräfstrom attended the FPF on its 110th anniversary where he praised the organisation’s “impact on the global football stage over the years”.