FIFA President meets Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Louly, Mauritania's Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Public Service

FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls Mauritania “excellent collaborator” with FIFA in developing football

Mauritania will play in inaugural women’s FIFA Series in March 2026

Ahmed Yahya, President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and Ahmed Ould Bahiya, Mauritania’s Ambassador to Morocco, also participated

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that Mauritania was an “excellent collaborator” in the mission to develop football after meeting the country’s Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Public Service, Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Louly, at the FIFA Africa Office in Rabat, Morocco.

During the meeting, also attended by the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania President (FFRIM) and FIFA Council member Ahmed Yahya, and Mauritania’s Ambassador to Morocco Ahmed Ould Bahiya, the two leaders talked about the future of football and how the game can provide opportunities for youth.

The discussions also included women’s football, which has made impressive progress under Mr Yahya’s leadership at the FFRIM. Mauritania entered the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ for the first time in the qualifiers for the 2023 edition and will take part in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series in March 2026, featuring in the group to be played in Côte d’Ivoire.

The FFRIM has already used funds from the FIFA Forward Programme to support an upgrade to the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott, including new seats, modernised changing rooms and media facilities. Further work is now underway to increase the stadium’s capacity to 16,000, also with FIFA Forward support, to reflect the increased interest in football in Mauritania. FIFA Forward has also funded a new synthetic pitch at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou.

“Mauritania has been an exemplary collaborator with FIFA, utilising FIFA Forward funds for football development and being forthcoming in incorporating various FIFA initiatives to drive growth, including the FIFA Football For Schools and FIFA Arena projects,” said Mr Infantino, who visited the country in February 2021, where he saw the progress at first hand.

“Women's football was also a key topic of discussion, noting Mauritania's participation in this year's inaugural women’s FIFA Series. Along with FIFA and the FFRIM, led by President Yahya, I am confident that Minister Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Louly will help ensure our sport continues to grow and drive hope and ambition.”

Mauritania was the first African country to launch FIFA’s Football for Schools programme in March 2022 and is one of the countries that are implementing the FIFA Foundation’s Digital Education Programme, an educational initiative that provides technological tools as well as learning, training, and mentoring resources to primary schools in vulnerable environments.