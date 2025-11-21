FIFA confirms expanded FIFA Series 2026™ for men’s and women’s national teams

Second edition builds on the successful 2024 pilot, bringing together national teams from different confederations

FIFA set to increase participation and include women’s national teams

Initiative strengthens FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 by promoting opportunities for meaningful international match-ups

FIFA has confirmed that the FIFA Series 2026™ will take place during the international match window in March and April next year, offering national teams from different continents a unique platform to compete and connect beyond their traditional confederation boundaries.

Building on the success of the pilot edition held in March 2024, the FIFA Series 2026 marks the first full-scale implementation of this initiative, featuring more Participating Member Associations (PMAs), more hosts and, for the first time, a dedicated women’s iteration. The expanded format is designed to facilitate more meaningful international matches and contribute directly to global football development.

The FIFA Series™ is aligned with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, which focus on creating more opportunities for competitive balance, technical growth and cross-continental exchange. The format provides a pathway for national teams that rarely face opponents from other continents.

“The FIFA Series is about unlocking development potential for players, coaches and fans, while promoting football’s universality and diversity through meaningful matches. The 2026 edition will further enhance that impact for men’s and women’s football alike,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “By connecting nations through competition, the FIFA Series aims to strengthen the game at every level - bringing local communities to the global stage.”

While interest in participating is growing across the globe, FIFA can already announce the broad structure of the competition and the growing number of confirmed hosts.

The men’s FIFA Series will feature a series of meaningful matches be hosted in Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan. Discussions are also advancing with other FIFA Member Associations (MAs), which may join as additional host nations in the coming months.

The women’s FIFA Series will debut with events in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.The full line-up will be announced in early 2026.

Each group in the series will bring together national teams from different confederations in a friendly-match format, designed to create valuable footballing interaction without adding fixtures to the international match calendar.

By providing PMAs with the chance to play against teams from other regions, the FIFA Series offers benefits that go beyond the pitch:

Technical growth through exposure to new playing styles and tactical identities,

Commercial opportunities thanks to increased visibility for emerging football nations and untapped markets in new event locations, and

Cultural exchange by fostering global connections through the shared language of football.