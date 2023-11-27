Surprise bonus edition of Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album featuring new Madonna and Feid collaboration, Read My Lips, launched

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album has expanded following the surprise release of its bonus edition, out now via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings. Now spanning 20 tracks, the drop is marked by Read My Lips, a new global collaboration from Madonna and Feid, bringing together one of the most influential artists in music history with one of Latin music’s leading global voices. Read My Lips and the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album (Bonus Edition) are now live. Produced by Madonna, Stuart Price and Tainy, the bilingual Read My Lips, which first appeared in Madonna’s groundbreaking Confessions II – The Film at Tribeca Film Festival to overwhelming critical praise, is now available for the first time as a complete track. With Read My Lips, Madonna and Feid add a major new moment to the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album as it evolves alongside the tournament in real time. The track brings a new wave of global energy to the project’s celebration of football, music and culture, while underscoring Madonna’s larger presence around the tournament, including her upcoming appearance as a co-headliner in the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show. Arriving as the tournament is fully underway, the bonus edition of the Official Album continues the collection’s global story. It follows the album’s opening ceremony edition, which featured the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem, DNA, by Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and EJAE. Involving artists from across continents, genres, and generations – including some of the most iconic and influential names in music – the soundtrack reflects the scale, diversity, and cultural reach of the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history. The Official Album is the most extensive multi-track music and culture project ever created for the showpiece event, capturing the energy, emotion and global spirit defining the greatest show on earth across Canada, Mexico and the United States.