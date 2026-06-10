Maestro Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and EJAE unite on DNA, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Anthem

Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and EJAE unite on DNA , blending classical vocals, contemporary artistry and electronic production to define the sound of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

DNA celebrates football as more than a game, capturing the identity, unity and belonging at the heart of the FIFA World Cup™

Andrea Bocelli and EJAE to perform DNA for the first time at opening ceremony in Mexico City

Today, the FIFA World Cup™ unveils DNA, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Anthem, performed by legendary tenor Maestro Andrea Bocelli; global DJ and producer David Guetta; three-time Grammy Award Winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion: Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning singer and songwriter EJAE, marking a defining musical moment for the tournament. DNA is available now on all streaming platforms.

Arriving ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, DNA brings together globally influential artists to deliver the ceremonial and emotional signature of the tournament. The track reflects the spirit of the first FIFA World Cup to be staged across three countries and 16 host cities, with 48 teams set to compete on football’s biggest stage.

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem is the moment when the noise softens, the crowd unites and football is honoured for what it truly is: more than a game.

Along with the global release, Andrea Bocelli and EJAE will perform DNA for the first time at the opening ceremony in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June. The opening ceremony marks the first note in a tournament that will echo across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, united by a shared passion for the game that connects millions worldwide.

On the release, Andrea Bocelli shares: “The title of the song DNA, says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember, and will always hold a very special place in my heart. To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honor that moves me deeply. It also fills me with immense joy and gratitude, to return to Mexico City, a city that has received me with such extraordinary warmth. And to sing on the Official Anthem alongside EJAE, Megan and David Guetta is a collaboration I will truly treasure. To FIFA, to the organisers, and to every fan who will gather in stadiums, living rooms and village squares across the globe, it is for you that we sing.”

EJAE adds: "Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Anthem means so much to me. It's especially meaningful because I was able to write Korean lyrics in the song—representing South Korea on this stage is such an honour. One of my favorite childhood memories is being in Seoul during the 2002 World Cup, and seeing the city unite. I'll never forget the feeling of seeing strangers on the street hug each other and celebrate. To me, that feeling of togetherness is what the World Cup means, and I'm grateful to be a part of it this year!”

Rooted in the powerful idea of DNA, the anthem reflects the essence of football – resilience, unity, ambition and belonging – values that live inside every player and every fan. As the lyrics declare, “It’s more than just a game, it’s our DNA”, capturing the emotional and cultural bonds that connect pitches, streets and nations across generations.

Performed by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion and EJAE, the anthem blends grandeur, modernity and global voices. Bocelli brings timeless dignity and emotional weight, echoing the tradition and legacy of the game. Guetta infuses contemporary scale and universality, while EJAE delivers a voice shaped by the global fan experience. Together, they have created an anthem that feels both reverent and current – a bridge between football’s history and its future.

As the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem and part of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ album, DNA stands at the heart of FIFA’s global music programme for the tournament, reflecting the global reach and shared spirit of the FIFA World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to connect fans across the world ahead of the biggest and most inclusive edition in history.