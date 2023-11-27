FIFA Legend Sergio Ramos delighted as Monterrey prepares to host FIFA World Cup Match 1,000

A FIFA World Cup™ winner with Spain, Sergio Ramos was most recently playing for CF Monterrey

“It’s a very special achievement, and I’m happy to see it celebrated in that stadium,” he said of Match 1,000

Japan will meet Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday, 20 June in the milestone game

Declaring that a “small part of my heart will always be in Mexico, in Monterrey,” FIFA Legend and FIFA World Cup™ winner Sergio Ramos congratulated the city where he spent his most recent professional season on the occasion of 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history.

On Saturday, 20 June, Japan and Tunisia will meet at Monterrey Stadium in a milestone game that will evoke the illustrious history of the world’s biggest tournament and most beloved sport. Ramos is a key character in that narrative, a four-time FIFA World Cup participant with Spain and a starter in the legendary La Roja side that lifted the trophy at South Africa 2010.

He lived the magic of the FIFA World Cup.

“Over the course of my career, I've been incredibly lucky to play in four (FIFA) World Cups and to win one in 2010. To be honest, feeling your entire country cheering on you from home is always a responsibility, but also a privilege and something I'm proud of,” Ramos said.

“I also remember how everyone in Spain went to the streets to celebrate and that was the first time in my life I saw my country was more united than ever. It was an unforgettable moment,” he added.

Long-time Real Madrid captain Ramos played 38 times across the last year for Liga MX side CF Monterrey, after leaving hometown club Sevilla FC for the second time in 2025.

Ramos starred for Los Rayados at the iconic Monterrey Stadium and at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the United States. There, he played every minute of Monterrey’s four matches and scored a goal against FC Internazionale Milano as the Mexican team advanced to the Round of 16.

“It fills me with joy to see Mexico, and especially Monterrey, in Rayados’ stadium, hosting the thousandth match in (FIFA) World Cup history. It’s a very special achievement, and I’m happy to see it celebrated in that stadium,” Ramos said.