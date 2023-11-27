FIFA Legends mark the 1,000th match of the FIFA World Cup™

Inside FIFA asked former greats to reflect on their fondest FIFA World Cup™ memories

FIFA Legends share their childhood impressions and greatest moments on football’s biggest stage

Landmark reached after 23 editions of the tournament

In its 23rd edition, the FIFA World Cup™ reaches a milestone in Monterrey today. Match 36 of this year’s global showpiece is also the 1,000th fixture in the competition’s history. To mark the occasion, we invited FIFA Legends to look back at the moments that have defined the world’s biggest single-sport event.

Marcel Desailly, France: “I don’t have one single World Cup memory. I have so many in mind. I remember Argentina 1978: Mario Kempes, and seeing those little bits of paper flying all over the stadium. That was an incredible sight for me. It was my first glimpse of a World Cup.”

“And then there’s 1986, which is why being here in Mexico feels so special: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Diego Armando Maradona – what an image! Everyone knows that photo of him being carried on people’s shoulders, trophy in hands, kissing it. That stayed with me as a teenager. I was 18 at the time.”

Bebeto, Brazil: “As a fan, my clearest memory is from the 1970 World Cup. Brazil had a formidable team, with greats such as Pelé, Carlos Alberto Torres, [Roberto] Rivellino, Gérson, Jairzinho and Clodoaldo. From then on, I dreamt of one day wearing the Brazil shirt and becoming a world champion.”

“The moment I remember most as a player is from 1994, against the Netherlands, when I scored the goal in honour of my son Mattheus, who had just been born. It was a spontaneous celebration, Romário and Mazinho joined in, and it became an iconic moment in the history of football.”

Marco Materazzi, Italy: “My fondest memory of a FIFA World Cup was Paolo Rossi’s first goal against West Germany in the 1982 final. And my favourite moment as a player, of course, was seeing my children’s faces as I lifted the trophy on 9 July 2006. Now, 20 years on, it’s still special.”

Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria: “There were moments in 1994 that I still cherish. I will always remember our first victories with that great national squad: our captain, Borislav Mihaylov, may he rest in peace; our coach, Dimitar Penev; and Trifon Ivanov, who is also gone.”

“The end of that World Cup will always stand out – what it meant for me, for my country and for my team-mates – when we climbed those steps in Los Angeles to receive our medals and realised that we had become heroes back home. We had overcome some very strong sides, and even now people still talk about the Bulgaria team from 1994.”

Cafu, Brazil: “By 1990, I was beginning to understand the game on a deeper level, and I was following Brazil closely. I have vivid memories of Italy ’90; it was the first tournament I experienced as a supporter who truly understood football. It marked a turning point for me.”

“My greatest moment was when we became world champions and won Brazil’s fifth FIFA World Cup in 2002. Standing on the podium and lifting the trophy as captain of the world champions was an unforgettable experience.”

Karim Haggui, Tunisia: “There are so many unforgettable moments in the history of the World Cup. One that stands out is Cameroon’s historic victory over Argentina in the opening match of the 1990 World Cup, thanks to François Omam-Biyik’s goal.”