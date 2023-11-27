FIFA World Cup™ match 1,000 a testament to football’s storied tradition and modern growth

Japan and Tunisia will play in the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup™ history on Saturday, 20 June at Monterrey Stadium

The meeting of Asian and African sides in North America will showcase football’s growth and the inclusivity of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

“Being able to take part in the 1,000th (FIFA) World Cup match is truly symbolic,” Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri said

If it was the luck of the draw that sent Japan and Tunisia to Monterrey, Mexico, to contest the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup™ history, then it was luck that was enhanced significantly by football’s rapid and relatively recent spread across the globe.

That evolution into a universally beloved sport – which is managed by a governing body with more members than the United Nations – is no accident. It is partly the inevitable byproduct of football’s intrinsic appeal and excitement. But it is also by design. Broadening the beautiful game’s horizons, expanding competitions to afford greater access, and pouring revenue back into football development have been among FIFA’s foundational principles under President Gianni Infantino. As a result, it should come as no surprise that a team from Asia and a team from Africa will make FIFA World Cup history in North America on Saturday, 20 June.

The Group F game at Monterrey Stadium between the Samurai Blue and the Eagles of Carthage will be each side’s second of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and it will be shaped by familiar tournament narratives. Japan will hope to build on their riveting, come-from-behind 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Dallas, while Tunisia will be eager to bounce back from their 5-1 loss to Sweden in Monterrey. That is the short-term perspective. There is a longer one, however, that reaches back nearly a century, charts the growth of the world’s most popular and impactful sporting event, and represents football’s triumphant expansion along new frontiers.

“Being able to take part in the 1,000th (FIFA) World Cup match is truly symbolic,” Tunisia midfielder and captain Ellyes Skhiri said. “Playing a (FIFA) World Cup match is always an honour and a dream come true, but taking part in the 1,000th one is very special. It makes you appreciate all the history of this competition – the greatest matches, the greatest players who wrote the most incredible chapters in in (FIFA) World Cup history.”

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said, “It is a great honour for us to take part, as Japan’s national team and as Asia’s representative, in the historic 1,000th match of the FIFA World Cup, a tournament with a long and distinguished history. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to FIFA and the people of Monterrey for hosting this wonderful occasion.”

That long and distinguished history, now 96 years, was dominated for decades by the nations from Europe and South America. And it has been somewhat exclusive. The first FIFA World Cup, staged in Uruguay in 1930, had all of 13 entrants. When the 100th FIFA World Cup match was played at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland (the Bronze Medal final between Austria and Uruguay), there were still just 36 entrants. And only seven qualifying hopefuls were from outside Europe and South America.

FIFA had 87 Member Associations (MAs) in 1954, 37 of which were European. When the 1954 FIFA World Cup concluded with Germany (as West Germany) claiming their first title, only six nations from beyond Europe or South America had ever participated in the competition finals (Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Korea Republic, Mexico and the United States). A seventh would not make their debut until 12 years later (DPR Korea).

Due to corresponding kick-off times, the simultaneous honour of contesting the 500th FIFA World Cup match fell to four teams, as Argentina met Bulgaria while Greece faced Nigeria on the final day of their group-stage schedule at the 24-team 1994 FIFA World Cup™ in the USA. There were unmistakable signs that football was expanding, and the FIFA World Cup along with it.

The tournament was staged outside Europe or South America for just the third time (after Mexico in 1970 and 1986), and the USA was considered by many in the game to be uncharted territory. Nigeria and Saudi Arabia made their debuts as the number of teams attempting to qualify from Africa (35) and Asia (29) reached a record 64.

But widespread access remained limited. Asia received only three 1994 FIFA World Cup slots, Africa just two, and North and Central America and the Caribbean got one (plus a play-off place) in addition to the hosts. Developing nations not only were less likely to earn the opportunity to shine, but they were also less incentivised to invest in grassroots development. Growth was capped. The game was not yet truly global.

After another 32 years, the FIFA World Cup has returned to North America, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 is staged in Canada, Mexico and the USA. And football has entered a new era. A decade of outreach, investment and expansion has resulted in a competitive landscape offering unprecedented opportunity and access to nations at every level of the sport. From the FIFA Club World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ to the larger, annual U-17 tournaments, the FIFA Series™ and many more, MAs now have additional chances to compete and greater incentive to invest. And there is now record revenue to invest. Since its 2016 inception, the FIFA Forward programme has funnelled more than USD 5 billion back into domestic and regional football development.

“Football has developed a lot over the last few years, with more teams taking part in major tournaments like the (FIFA) World Cup, as well as the new FIFA Club World Cup,” Skhiri said. “It has given different nations, people and players the opportunity to feel the joy of playing in and experiencing some of the world's biggest competitions. Those opportunities will create memories and stories that will remain in people's minds forever, across generations.”

The centrepiece of that evolution is the 48-team FIFA World Cup (and the 48-team FIFA Women’s World Cup starting in 2031). The 50 percent increase from 32 finalists to 48 has blown open the doors for so many nations eager to improve and to take their place on the global stage.

Across this month’s first round of matches, the promise and exhilaration of a more inclusive competition has already been revealed. Following Cabo Verde’s stunning and inspiring 0-0 draw with mighty Spain, the world now knows all about the island country of around 500,000 people and their 40-year-old goalkeeper, Vozinha. Whether it was that famous clean sheet, Haiti’s resolute performance in a 1-0 loss to Scotland, DR Congo’s dramatic draw with Portugal, or the delirium that followed Livano Comenencia’s goal for Curaçao against Germany, matches and moments like that echo for generations in the nations involved. They instil pride, promote unity, and foster a sustainable football culture.

“I believe that football is the most popular sport in the world and one of the most powerful means of connecting people across the globe,” Moriyasu said. “At this (FIFA) World Cup as well, we are already witnessing supporters from different countries interacting with one another, regardless of nationality. I believe that football connects people, nations, and cultures, and that it ultimately has the power to bring about peace.”

Including the three co-hosts, a record number of 209 teams began the journey toward the FIFA World Cup 2026. And it is truly a worldwide affair. Africa and Asia received a combined 17 direct slots plus two play-off places, while North and Central America and the Caribbean sent a record six sides and Oceania was granted a direct berth for the first time. The odds of FIFA World Cup match number 1,000 featuring countries that embody football’s globalisation were pretty good.

So Japan, an Asian power looking to improve upon two consecutive runs to the round of 16, and Tunisia, a football-mad African side competing in its third consecutive finals, will meet in Monterrey on a day that will be as much about growth as it is about history.

For sure, match 1,000 symbolises longevity, and humanity’s enduring love for football and the FIFA World Cup. But it also is a testament to football’s unique knack for breaking through barriers and galvanising communities and nations to come together. Saturday’s match-up at the breathtaking Monterrey Stadium will showcase a fitting combination of legacy and potential. It will be a spectacle that demonstrates why the FIFA World Cup continues to inspire billions.