Observer Programme provides future hosts and sports organisations with first-hand insight into FIFA World Cup delivery

Over 200 Observers from more than 50 organisations and entities took part in this year’s Observer Programme

Delegations from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ used the experience to shape preparations for next year’s tournament

Future Hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™ & Centenary Celebration Matches (Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay) and the Future Hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034™ (Saudi Arabia) gained a first-hand view of tournament delivery

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has captivated fans around the world, but for those charged with organising the next wave of FIFA tournaments it has also provided deep learnings and insights into the complex operations required to stage an event of this scale. And there is no better way for future organisers of FIFA’s global events to get an in-depth behind the scenes understanding of how a FIFA World Cup™ truly works on a day-to-day basis than the FIFA Observer Programme. “The Observer Programme is an essential part of every FIFA World Cup. It is designed as a knowledge exchange and transfer system, ensuring that those who will lead the organisation of upcoming FIFA men’s and women’s tournaments get the deepest possible understanding of what it takes,” said Luca Santaniello, Senior Manager in the FIFA World Cup Project Office. “But we are also happy to assist professionals from other sports and major events by offering them a look behind the scenes at a FIFA World Cup". Nicholas Rozenberg, FIFA Director of Strategy added, “The Observer Programme however is about far more than knowledge exchange. The experience of witnessing and being together, builds relationships that will hopefully shape future tournaments and major sporting events around the world. For future hosts, the personal interactions and the relationships that are built help them to more deeply understand and contextualise the processes and systems in a way that no other format could deliver as well”.

Observer Programme provides first-hand insight into FIFA World Cup™ delivery 02:15

Delivered over 21 days, between 18 June and 9 July, the FWC 2026 Observer Programme was designed to host three groups of Observers in succession. Each group following a bespoke four-day programme that combined briefings, panels, site visits, shadowing opportunities, presentations and live match observation. Over the course of the programme, Observers travelled to Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida, visiting official sites including the Dallas and Miami stadiums, the Inter Miami FC Venue Specific Training Site, the FIFA Fan Festivals, FIFA Headquarters, the Tournament Operations Centre in Miami and the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas. FIFA presenters from more than 30 Functional Areas dedicated their time to share their learnings and explain the decisions that shaped the way the FIFA World Cup 2026 was organised. The programme provided the Observers with first-hand insights into the operational environment, governance and cross-functional coordination required to successfully deliver the biggest FIFA World Cup ever. This year’s Observer Programme brought together representatives from major Sport Organisations, such as Major League Baseball, World Rugby, National Football League, National Basketball Association as well as current and future organisers of FIFA men’s and women’s tournaments such as the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (Qatar), the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, the future hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™ & Centenary Celebration Matches – Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – the future hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034™ in Saudi Arabia, and FIFA’s Confederations.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Observer Programme Previous 01 / 10 FIFA Observer Programme at the Dallas Fan Festival 02 / 10 Over 200 Observers from more than 50 organisations and entities took part in this year’s event 03 / 10 Delegations from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ used the experience to shape preparations for next year’s tournament 04 / 10 The FIFA World Cup 2026 Observer Programme was designed to host three groups of Observers in succession 05 / 10 Future Hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030 and 2034 gained a first-hand view of tournament delivery 06 / 10 Nicholas Rozenberg, FIFA Director of Strategy 07 / 10 The Observers got an in-depth behind the scenes understanding of how a FIFA World Cup™ truly works on a day-to-day basis 08 / 10 Observers visiting the Tournament Operations Centre in Miami 09 / 10 Observers pose for a group photo at Inter Miami CF Stadium 10 / 10 Observers visit the VAR room at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas Next