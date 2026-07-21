Observer Programme provides future hosts and sports organisations with first-hand insight into FIFA World Cup delivery

Over 200 Observers from more than 50 organisations and entities took part in this year’s Observer Programme
Delegations from the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ used the experience to shape preparations for next year’s tournament
Future Hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™ & Centenary Celebration Matches (Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay) and the Future Hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034™ (Saudi Arabia) gained a first-hand view of tournament delivery
The FIFA World Cup 2026™ has captivated fans around the world, but for those charged with organising the next wave of FIFA tournaments it has also provided deep learnings and insights into the complex operations required to stage an event of this scale. And there is no better way for future organisers of FIFA’s global events to get an in-depth behind the scenes understanding of how a FIFA World Cup™ truly works on a day-to-day basis than the FIFA Observer Programme. “The Observer Programme is an essential part of every FIFA World Cup. It is designed as a knowledge exchange and transfer system, ensuring that those who will lead the organisation of upcoming FIFA men’s and women’s tournaments get the deepest possible understanding of what it takes,” said Luca Santaniello, Senior Manager in the FIFA World Cup Project Office. “But we are also happy to assist professionals from other sports and major events by offering them a look behind the scenes at a FIFA World Cup". Nicholas Rozenberg, FIFA Director of Strategy added, “The Observer Programme however is about far more than knowledge exchange. The experience of witnessing and being together, builds relationships that will hopefully shape future tournaments and major sporting events around the world. For future hosts, the personal interactions and the relationships that are built help them to more deeply understand and contextualise the processes and systems in a way that no other format could deliver as well”.
Delivered over 21 days, between 18 June and 9 July, the FWC 2026 Observer Programme was designed to host three groups of Observers in succession. Each group following a bespoke four-day programme that combined briefings, panels, site visits, shadowing opportunities, presentations and live match observation. Over the course of the programme, Observers travelled to Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida, visiting official sites including the Dallas and Miami stadiums, the Inter Miami FC Venue Specific Training Site, the FIFA Fan Festivals, FIFA Headquarters, the Tournament Operations Centre in Miami and the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas. FIFA presenters from more than 30 Functional Areas dedicated their time to share their learnings and explain the decisions that shaped the way the FIFA World Cup 2026 was organised. The programme provided the Observers with first-hand insights into the operational environment, governance and cross-functional coordination required to successfully deliver the biggest FIFA World Cup ever. This year’s Observer Programme brought together representatives from major Sport Organisations, such as Major League Baseball, World Rugby, National Football League, National Basketball Association as well as current and future organisers of FIFA men’s and women’s tournaments such as the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (Qatar), the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, the future hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™ & Centenary Celebration Matches – Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay – the future hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034™ in Saudi Arabia, and FIFA’s Confederations.
FIFA World Cup 2026™ Observer Programme
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FIFA Observer Programme at the Dallas Fan Festival
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Over 200 Observers from more than 50 organisations and entities took part in this year’s event
For the organisers of the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027, the programme offered an opportunity to observe the operational blueprint first-hand. Aline Pellegrino, Executive Director of Legacy and Stakeholder Affairs, said the experience would contribute to the tournament's long-term planning and legacy, adding that the team hopes to create a lasting impact for women's football in Brazil. Representatives of the future hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030 & Centenary Celebration Matches echoed that sentiment. Ismail Radi of Fondation Maroc 2030 described the programme as "a huge opportunity" to experience the FIFA World Cup from the inside, while Antonio Laranjo of the Portuguese Football Federation praised its breadth, saying it covered all the areas required to deliver an event of this magnitude. For Maria Vallecillo of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, visiting the International Broadcast Centre was a particular highlight, providing valuable insight into one of the tournament's most complex operations. Looking further ahead, Hammad Albalawi of the FIFA World Cup 2034 Hosting Higher Authority said the programme provided an opportunity to learn the best practices from what is the biggest FIFA World Cup ever staged, helping inform preparations for Saudi Arabia's tournament. Participants departed Miami with practical insights, strengthened international networks and a deeper understanding of the people, processes and operational systems behind the delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026. By sharing knowledge, the Observer Programme ensures future hosts and event organisers begin their planning with proven practices, a common operational understanding and a strong foundation to build success.