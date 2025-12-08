New Zealand confirmed as host nation for FIFA Series 2026™

New Zealand to host the FIFA Series™ for first time

Expanded 2026 edition brings national teams from across confederations together for meaningful international friendlies

FIFA reiterates commitment to global football development ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

New Zealand has been confirmed as the host for the 2026 edition of the FIFA Series. The move forms part of the expanded global roll-out of the Series, which brings together national teams from different confederations to compete in high-quality international friendlies during the March-April window.

The All Whites have a direct connection to the competition’s origins, having taken part in the inaugural FIFA Series in 2024, where they faced the hosts Egypt and Tunisia.

For the 2026 edition, all matches in Aotearoa New Zealand will be staged in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

FIFA reiterates its commitment to global football development by offering hosting opportunities to countries across the globe, expanding access to top-level international matchups.

“This is massive,” said New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell. “We know how excited people are for the FIFA World Cup 2026 already, and to have two final games at home against strong international opposition and properly see the team off is huge.”