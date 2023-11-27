Brazil stay top of both men’s and women’s futsal rankings

Seleção retain top spot in both men’s and women’s standings

Both sets of rankings welcome five new entrants while Cameroon’s men make comeback

Sport’s continued growth builds on huge success of inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025™ and 2024 men’s competition in Uzbekistan

Updated rankings underpin seeding mechanism for upcoming Youth Olympic draws

Brazil have remained top of both the women’s and men’s FIFA Futsal World Rankings, the latest editions of which feature five new teams apiece, demonstrating the game’s continued global growth.

The May 2026 rankings take account of 84 new women’s matches, ten of which were played in late 2025, and 321 new men’s matches, 64 of which were contested as last year drew to a close. While the women’s encounters included 18 qualifiers for the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2027 and 66 friendlies, the men’s matches comprised clashes at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 (which ran from 27 January to 7 February in Indonesia), the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal 2026 (held in Paraguay from 24 January to 1 February) and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 (staged in Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia from 21 January to 7 February), as well as 54 regional and FIFA Futsal World Cup™ qualifiers and 177 friendlies.

The top six nations in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking remain unchanged from the previous edition published in December 2025, with Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Italy and Japan leading the way. They are followed by Thailand and Colombia, while the biggest climbers in the most recent update are France, who leap up 15 places to 33rd spot. Costa Rica and Fiji also enjoyed fruitful periods, climbing to 27th and 59th respectively.

Bhutan (89th), Nepal (91st), Pakistan (94th), Sri Lanka (95th) and the Maldives (96th) have all entered the ranking for the first time, bringing the total number of ranked teams to 96.

In the men’s game, Brazil have kept their lead intact following their success at the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal 2026 where they lifted the trophy for a record 12th time.

In the latest update, the top five positions are held by teams that competed in the finals of recent continental championships. Hot on the heels of the table-topping Seleção are UEFA Futsal EURO runners-up Portugal (2nd) and the new European champions Spain (3rd). They are followed by Argentina (4th) and IR Iran (5th), who successfully defended their AFC title. Fellow Asian finalists Indonesia have risen ten places to 14th.

North Macedonia (58th), Montenegro (61st), South American semi-finalists Peru (34th), and Norway (82nd) are the biggest climbers, while Cabo Verde (133rd), Sri Lanka (140th), Bhutan (141st), Senegal (142nd) and Kenya (143rd) are ranked for the first time. Cameroon (77th) rejoin the rankings, having returned to international futsal after an absence of more than eight years – meanwhile Afghanistan climbed seven places to 21st place.