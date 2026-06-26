The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the most inclusive tournament in history

Services for blind and low-vision fans include audio descriptive commentary and haptic boards

Jillian Sloane, a Canadian Women’s Blind Football Team player, has been using the services

For the majority of football fans, when they walk into the stadium for a FIFA World Cup™ match, they know what can expect to see: a heaving crowd, flags and banners waving back and forth, incredible scenes on the big screen and of course, the action on the pitch. But for blind or low-vision fans, such scenes have been mostly out of reach – instead relying on companions describing the match to them, or incompatible commentary intended for sighted people. That has begun to change over recent years, culminating with specialist services being incorporated at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, enhancing accessibility for fans with disabilities through expanded resources designed to make the matchday experience truly memorable. Football is for everyone and now – with Audio Descriptive Commentary (ADC) and haptic boards, blind or low-vision fans can get a fully immersive experience when attending matches.

Audio descriptive commentary and haptic boards make FIFA World Cup 2026™ accessible for low-vision fans 02:15

“When you see what’s happening around here, like when you see the jerseys, the cultures, the songs, the flags: it’s the game that brings everybody together, and that should include everybody – including those who cannot either see it at all or they’ve lost their sight over the years,” said Peter Schaad, a FIFA World Cup ADC commentator. “We want to bring them into the game. Every football fan is here for the same reason: to experience something that they may never in their lives get to experience again. So, the fact that we get to describe it for them in every little detail hopefully allows them to go away and feel like they’ve experienced the game like everybody else. “There’s been a lot of work in this area on television and in movies, but to do it in live sports is awesome. I’m grateful that FIFA is doing it to this level, and I hope that we just keep doing it because I think that there’s a lot of value to it.”

For Jillian Sloane, a player for the Canadian Women’s Blind Football Team, services such as ADC and haptic boards ensure that she feels welcome at the FIFA World Cup. “It’s so important because people with disabilities don’t always have the same opportunities as their able-bodied peers,” she said. “Now that there’s more and more things like that with the audio and the haptic board, it’s letting us be a part of the game, a part of the whole experience and that’s something that’s never really been done before. “It feels like we’re finally being welcomed into that space and they’re really trying to make it as accessible as possible. So, it’s been a huge step forward for accessibility.”

Sloane had already made a connection to the FIFA World Cup, as she ran an interactive blind soccer activation at Science World, Vancouver – adjacent to the FIFA Museum exhibit in the same building – in the hope of bringing awareness and donations to the Canadian Women’s Blind Football Team. That connection to the tournament has been able to grow stronger due to the ADC, which is available for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches as well as the closing ceremony. Commentators provide narration beyond standard radio commentary, describing key visual elements of the match, such as body language, facial expressions, the on–pitch action and the movement of the ball.

“When I found out the FIFA World Cup was coming here on Canada’s soil, and having the Canada-Qatar game where we won 6-0, that was so wild to be a part of. Being able to listen to that with the audio description was so cool,” Sloane continued. “I’ve been able to watch as many games as I want and I feel like I’m a part of it, when before I couldn’t obviously see the field or the TV or the games. So, now I can really be a part of it, and it really gives that connection.”

For matches in Canada, commentary will be available in English and French. For matches in the United States and Mexico, commentary will be available in English and Spanish. Fans can access the ADC broadcast through the FIFA Audio Description app, available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Following a successful debut at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, haptic boards have returned for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with units deployed across stadiums in Dallas, Texas, New York New Jersey, Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia for select matches.

These haptic devices enable blind and low-vision fans to feel the game as it unfolds in real time, translating live match action into tactile and audio feedback so that every goal, every tackle and every moment of play is accessible from the stands. “It’s laid out like a normal soccer field: it shows all the balls, the field zone, the goal net, the penalty zone. It’s all raised up and tactile so I can feel it. With the ball, it’s like a little dot that vibrates and moves around so I can follow them and feel where it is all over the board.”