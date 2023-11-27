FIFA World Cup 2026™ to feature sign language interpretation for all matches, additional accessible experiences to help all fans enjoy the global showcase

FIFA to provide sensory services, audio-descriptive commentary, tactile boards and more

FIFA World Cup 2026™ to be the first FIFA tournament to have sign language interpretation broadcasts for all matches

Initiative is aligned with FIFA’s ongoing focus on social responsibility and inclusivity

FIFA is dedicated to making sure that all fans – including those with disabilities and their families and friends – have an excellent experience at this year’s FIFA World Cup™.

Featuring 48 teams for the first time, this year’s tournament will be more inclusive than ever – not only expanding participation among nations, but also enhancing accessibility for fans with disabilities through expanded resources designed to make the matchday experience truly memorable.

Some initiatives build on activations used successfully at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, such as sensory bags and audio-descriptive commentary. New this year – and a first for any FIFA tournament – sign language broadcasts will be available for every match, allowing fans both inside and outside the stadium to follow the action and excitement through play-by-play coverage and interpretation of key audio cues.

In preparation for the biggest FIFA World Cup yet, world football’s governing body is working hard to raise the standard for inclusion in the sport, and to provide services and support that allow all fans to enjoy the beautiful game.

Sign language interpretation

Sign language commentary goes beyond standard interpretation. It provides an immersive experience for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing fans by translating the full energy of the game. FIFA’s dedicated interpreters will not just convey the play-by-play action, they will also relay key audio cues – such as whistle blows, crowd cheers and emotional shifts in the stadium atmosphere – ensuring fans feel every moment of the match in real time.

To best serve the diverse community of football fans, all group-stage matches played in the United States and Canada will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, while matches in Mexico will feature Mexican Sign Language (LSM). During the knockout rounds, most matches will be available in ASL, with LSM provided for select matches featuring Spanish-speaking countries.

Fans can easily access the sign language broadcast directly through the official FIFA tournament app by following these steps:

Download and install the FIFA World Cup 2026™ app on any mobile device. Navigate to the “Stadiums” section of the app. Select the stadium where the match is taking place. Open the “Accessibility Services” tab. Tap the “Sign Language” button. The YouTube link will automatically open in a web browser, and the broadcast will begin playing immediately.

This marks the first time that FIFA will provide sign language interpretation across all tournament matches. This initiative builds on the success of in-person interpretation at select games during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, while allowing more Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing fans to access this resource from their own device – whether in the stadium, at a watch party or in the comfort of their own home.

Because this is a live, first-of-its-kind broadcast for FIFA, there may be slight, natural variations in timing, and the sign language interpretation may not always perfectly sync with the live match action. FIFA appreciates fans’ understanding as our teams work in real time to bring fans the best experience possible.

Captioning

In the stadium, captions are available for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing fans to follow spoken content during matches via ribbon boards, scoreboards, TV screens and in-app links.

Audio-descriptive commentary

Audio-descriptive commentary (ADC) will be available for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. This service enhances the match experience for blind and low-vision fans. Commentators provide narration beyond standard radio commentary, describing key visual elements of the match, such as body language, facial expressions, the on–pitch action and the movement of the ball.

For matches in Canada, commentary will be available in English and French. For matches in the United States and Mexico, commentary will be available in English and Spanish. Fans can access the ADC broadcast through the FIFA Audio Description app, available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Accessible innovations

Following a successful debut at the Club World Cup 2025, haptic devices will return for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with units deployed across stadiums in Dallas, New York New Jersey, Seattle and Vancouver for select matches.

These haptic devices enable blind and low-vision fans to feel the game as it unfolds in real time, translating live match action into tactile and audio feedback so that every goal, every tackle and every moment of play is accessible from the stands.

Sensory bags and sensory rooms

For some football fans, the noise and excitement of the crowd during a match can be overwhelming. FIFA is proud to have this year’s tournament receive the first-ever Sensory Inclusive recognition from KultureCity, the world’s leading non-profit organisation on sensory accessibility and acceptance.

To make sure every fan has the chance to enjoy the game, FIFA is working with KultureCity to provide sensory bags at all FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums. These bags, equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools and communication devices, will be available at Fan Info Points. Fans can also use the social stories and communication tools in the KultureCity app to prepare for the matchday experience.

In addition to sensory bags, all FIFA World Cup stadiums will offer a sensory room presented by Hisense. These spaces are specially designed with low lighting, soundproofing, textured art and soft seating, and feature Hisense screens with calming visuals. They allow fans to have a calm and quiet place to retreat to during matches. Fans can learn more about these spaces, including locations, by visiting the stadium’s page in the FIFA tournament app.

Mobility assistance

Mobility assistance services will be provided at every match to support wheelchair users, people with limited mobility and people with other disabilities who need help getting from stadium entrances to their seats. Dedicated mobility assistance staff will be readily available in all venues to provide wheelchair escorts and wayfinding assistance.

Tournament app accessibility

The FIFA tournament app is designed with accessibility in mind to help all fans enjoy a more inclusive matchday experience.

App accessibility features include the following:

- Adjustable font size for easier reading

- Customisable colour contrast for improved visibility

- Captions on videos to support Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing users

Each stadium has a dedicated section within the app, as well as on FIFA.com, where fans can learn about venue-specific accessibility services. This includes further information on mobility assistance, sensory services, accessible seating and the availability of services like closed captioning.