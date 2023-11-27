FIFA to showcase social impact campaigns at FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA’s Football Unites the World to promote peace and education

No Racism campaign to reinforce FIFA’s zero-tolerance global stance

FIFA's calls to Unite for Peace, Unite for Education and to Be Active to round off the tournament’s global messaging

With today marking one month to go until the FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off on Thursday, 11 June, FIFA is looking beyond the pitch to harness the tournament’s global platform for social good and help unite the world. As with all of FIFA’s events, a series of social impact campaigns will be implemented, creating opportunities for a lasting positive impact on society. At this year’s FIFA World Cup™, FIFA’s social impact campaigns will focus on promoting unity, countering racism and encouraging physical activity among young people, alongside a strong emphasis on fostering peace and supporting education. Campaign messages will be displayed on stadium giant screens and LED boards throughout all 16 venues, with additional content and resource-filled toolkits available online.

“FIFA’s social impact campaigns will showcase the FIFA World Cup as a powerful celebration of unity, diversity and shared passion. Through our Football Unites the World, No Racism and Be Active campaigns, FIFA is aiming to use football’s unique power to build bridges and convey a strong message to promote peace, education, anti-racism and a healthy lifestyle,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We invite the global football community to join us and champion these fundamental causes that transcend football and the FIFA World Cup.” Football Unites the World remains FIFA’s flagship campaign, celebrating football’s power as a unifying force and how the shared experience of the game creates genuine human connection. Since its launch at the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the message has reached and engaged millions of people worldwide. Through various players who will feature at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the latest edition of the campaign demonstrates how people’s love for the game makes everyone part of the biggest team on earth, while also promoting two key messages:

Unite for Peace highlights the game’s role in fostering dialogue, respect and social cohesion, encouraging the global football community to come together and take action for peace. It will be promoted during the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, with all 48 participating teams and match officials wearing the Unite for Peace sleeve patch on their shirts. The campaign will also champion other impactful and inspirational initiatives, such as the FIFA Foundation Refugee Programme (delivered in partnership with UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency).

Unite for Education underscores how the game can contribute to empowerment and encourages the football community to support learning opportunities globally. The campaign will feature during the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, with players wearing the Unite for Education sleeve patch on their shirts. The campaign also seeks to inspire engagement with initiatives such as the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the FIFA Football for Schools Programme.

Meanwhile, No Racism will reinforce FIFA’s clear, zero-tolerance position on racism in football and society. This edition’s call to action, “Listen, Stand Up, Show Up”, encourages fans to Listen to the experiences of those targeted by racial abuse, to Stand Up in opposition any time they witness such abuse, and to continue to Show Up as allies in the fight against racism. In line with FIFA’s Global Stand Against Racism, supported by all 211 FIFA Member Associations, the campaign will also take on a stronger educational focus, with visibility at all 104 matches during the tournament and toolkits being made available for Member Associations, grassroots clubs and schools. Furthermore, the Players’ Voice Panel will continue to support FIFA’s broader anti-racism work through in-person sessions and engagement activities. A recent update on the progress under the Global Stand Against Racism’s five pillars was shared by the FIFA President at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, last month. Be Active is a fun campaign aimed at getting everyone – especially young children – moving and doing more physical activity. Rolled out at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the initiative has featured across every FIFA tournament since, reaching a cumulative global audience of more than 2.6 billion people to date, and directly engaging over two million fans through stadium activations, social media and special events. The Official Mascots for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Maple™, Zayu™ and Clutch™, will invite fans to join them in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Be Active Workout, designed to be accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Moreover, stadium dance cams will be in operation to encourage spectators to move, while Be Active training clinics will be delivered in various locations. The campaign reinforces the World Health Organization’s guidance that children need at least 60 minutes of daily exercise for healthy bodies and happy minds.

Social impact campaigns at FIFA World Cup 2026™ Previous 01 / 05 Football Unites the World 02 / 05 Unite for Peace 03 / 05 Unite for Education 04 / 05 No Racism 05 / 05 Be Active Next

In the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA will welcome the return of World Football Week (21-25 May 2026) with a global invitation to every football fan to join the fun with Be Active, whether by taking part in the dance workout or by organising their own events or football-themed group exercises.