FIFA President has made ‘real and meaningful progress’ in the fight against racism

FIFA Legends and Players’ Voice Panel (PVP) members join FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage at the 76th FIFA Congress

Honorary Captain and Chair of the PVP George Weah says the movement “must go forward”

Former France defender Mikaël Silvestre says that education is the key to defeating racism

Two years after the FIFA Congress took a historic global stand against racism, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told the 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) that “real and meaningful” progress has been made to remove the scourge from the sport.

At the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2024, the delegates rose as one and applauded after hearing Mr Infantino speak passionately about the need for a united front and five FIFA Legends had outlined the principles upon which FIFA would build a sustained effort to rid football of racism.

Recalling that day, Mr Infantino told the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada: “It was more than a moment; it was a promise. It was a promise that racism has no place in our game and no place in our societies. Two years on, while challenges remain, we can say this with confidence: we have made real and meaningful progress, we have turned commitment into concrete action across the global game.”

In a video message to the Congress, football icon George Weah, the Players’ Voice Panel (PVP) Honorary Captain, described racism as a disease.

“This movement must go forward, deeper into communities worldwide and raise awareness of the negative impact of racial discrimination,” said the former Liberia international, who served as President of the Republic of Liberia for six years between 2018 and 2024. “Racism is a disease and we can't allow it to exist on or off the pitch. We must find solutions because humanity depends on all of us to eliminate this evil.”

Mr Infantino was joined on the stage by members of the PVP – Iván Córdoba, Khalilou Fadiga, Formiga, Maia Jackman, Aya Miyama and Mikaël Silvestre – and FIFA Legends as the FIFA Congress once again showed its determination to stamp racism out of football.

“On behalf of the players, I would like to sincerely thank all the member associations for their commitment to tackling racism and all forms of discrimination. Your work is seen and greatly appreciated,” said Mikaël Silvestre. “In fact, it will take more time and collective effort to eradicate all offences and abusive behaviour. And, through education, we will (and) we can reach our goal. Education, education, education is key. Together, we have the responsibility and a great opportunity to move the game forward.”

FIFA has taken numerous key steps to strengthen the fight against racism, including amending the FIFA Disciplinary Code. In addition, the No Racism Gesture is now in place at all FIFA tournaments, more than 12,000 individuals and 570 teams have been protected via the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, educational resources have been rolled out as part of the ongoing No Racism campaign and the PVP, representing all six confederations, has completed a series of high-profile assignments.