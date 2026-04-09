Match officials appointed for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Total of 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials from across all six confederations and 50 Member Associations selected for global showpiece

Selection process based on quality and consistency of performances at highest level

FIFA Team One set to meet demands of groundbreaking FIFA World Cup™, featuring 104 matches across three host countries

Following a meticulous and comprehensive selection process spanning over three years, FIFA has released the list of match officials who will oversee games at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The FIFA Team One cohort includes 52 referees, 88 assistant referees and 30 video match officials, who hail from all six confederations and 50 Member Associations, in what is the most comprehensive line-up of match officials in FIFA World Cup™ history. The appointments were made on the basis of FIFA’s long-standing “quality first” principle, while consideration was given to the consistency of the performances delivered by candidates at FIFA tournaments, as well as in international and domestic competitions in recent years.

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer and chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, said: “The selected match officials are the very best in the world. They were part of a wider pool of officials that was identified and monitored over the past three years. They have attended seminars and officiated at FIFA tournaments.In addition, their performances in domestic and international matches were regularly assessed. The selected officials have received, and will continue to receive, comprehensive support from our fitness coaches and medical staff, including physiotherapists and a mental specialist. Our goal is to ensure that they’re in optimal physical and mental condition when they arrive in Miami on 31 May.”

“This year’s FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in history, with a 48-team line-up and 104 matches to be contested across the most extensive geographical footprint in the tournament’s history,” Collina continued. “It’ll be the largest FIFA Team One ever, with 41 more match officials than at Qatar 2022. Each of them must be ready to be appointed for a match and to contribute actively to ensuring that the refereeing at the World Cup is a success. The fact that six women match officials have been selected continues a trend that was started four years ago in Qatar as we aim to further develop women’s refereeing.”

During the tournament, the match officials will train on a daily basis, with the sessions to feature the participation of local players. Collina commented: “As has been the case at FIFA tournaments in the past, our match analysts will provide the match officials with all the information they need to prepare properly for their games. We’ll leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our match officials are fully prepared, and we’re confident that FIFA Team One will meet the challenges that lie ahead at this groundbreaking competition.”

“As at previous World Cups, technology will play an important role in supporting match officials in their decision-making. Goal-line technology, an advanced version of semi-automated offside technology and connected ball technology will be used, while for the first time in World Cup history, fans will be able to see things from the referee’s on-field perspective thanks to the use of new technologies,” Collina concluded.

FIFA Director of Refereeing Massimo Busacca said: “The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 began immediately after the conclusion of Qatar 2022, with a structured programme involving seminars, workshops and continuous monitoring. Throughout this period, all candidates were closely evaluated by FIFA instructors, fitness coaches, doctors and physiotherapists, receiving comprehensive support to ensure that they achieve the highest possible standards at the tournament.”

Team One will be based in Miami, where the selected match officials will meet for a ten-day preparation seminar starting on 31 May. Following this event, the video match officials will relocate to Dallas, which will be home to the International Broadcast Centre, while the referees, assistant referees and support staff will remain in Miami.

With the list of match officials now confirmed, FIFA looks forward to seeing the top officials on the planet take centre stage at what promises to be a historic edition of the FIFA World Cup.

The package of measures designed to enhance match tempo and reduce time-wasting that was approved by The International Football Association Board at its 140th Annual General Meeting in February will be implemented at the upcoming showpiece event, while the three approved adjustments to the video assistant referee system protocol will apply.