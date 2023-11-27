More special guests revealed for FIFA World Cup 2026™ ceremonies in Mexico City

Alejandro Fernández to sing Mexico national anthem, alongside Tyla, singing the South Africa national anthem

Mexican-American Academy Award-nominated actress, director and producer Salma Hayek Pinault to take the pitch as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ambassador

Ryan Castro to join J Balvin on the global stage in a special performance

As the world gathers in Mexico City for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, a dynamic line-up of artists and special guests will take centre stage at the opening and pre-match ceremonies at Mexico City Stadium. Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the opening ceremony will start at 11:30 local time. Gates will open four hours prior to kick-off and a full suite of experiences will be on offer, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment.

Representing the host nation, Alejandro Fernández will perform the Mexican national anthem, while Tyla will perform the national anthem of South Africa, creating a powerful moment of pride before the tournament officially gets underway. Joining the pre-match ceremony, FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault will welcome fans to Mexico City and celebrate the unifying spirit of football on the global stage. Hot off their recent collaborations, Ryan Castro will join J Balvin on stage during the opening ceremony for a powerful performance.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ceremonies in Mexico City will feature a celebration of football, music and culture that will mark the start of the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history.

Taking place 90 minutes before kick-off at Mexico City Stadium, the opening ceremony will showcase some of the most exciting voices in global music, bringing the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life with performances from Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Shakira.

By hosting the tournament curtain-raiser, Mexico will kick-off a trilogy of opening ceremonies that will continue across Canada and the United States.