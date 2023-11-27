FIFA to debut fan-centric pre-match ceremony at FIFA World Cup 2026™

Redesigned 360-degree ceremony engages every fan in the stadium, with country flag banners and on-pitch elements oriented to create a unique, immersive experience from every seat

Starting XI and substitutes to share a defining FIFA World Cup™ moment as they stand together in the centre circle for the line-up and national anthems

New visual elements – from player entry arches to handheld flags – poised to heighten the sense of anticipation, with enhanced features for selected matches

FIFA has unveiled a bold new vision for pre-match ceremonies at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, designed to deepen the connection between players and fans while elevating a moment already rich with anticipation.

Developed with fans and teams at its heart and guided by tracks from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, the new pre-match ceremony introduces an immersive, 360-degree concept that transforms the stadium into a shared stage. No matter where supporters are seated, each will have a distinct and engaging perspective, with extra-large country flag banners and on-pitch elements carefully positioned to involve the crowd in an authentic and meaningful way.

Accompanied by youth programme escorts, players will enter the pitch from the side closest to their tunnel through a dedicated arch. The pre-match ceremony will feature a range of additional visual elements, including a central banner in the centre circle, handheld country flags and iconic FIFA branding across the pitch.

Every player selected in the matchday squad will step into the spotlight to gather around the centre circle banner for the national anthems, ensuring that every individual – not just the starting XI – experiences that symbolic moment of pride and emotion when representing their country on football’s greatest stage.

“As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium. The FIFA World Cup is about every player and every fan, and this new pre-match ceremony reflects that.”

Following the anthems, attention will turn to the traditional pre-match rituals, including handshakes and team photos of the starting line-ups. Then, the captains will proceed to the coin toss.

Later in the tournament, the pre-match ceremony will incorporate additional elements such as coloured smoke or pyrotechnics. Furthermore, the youth programme and players’ tunnel will feature both traditional and new integrations of FIFA’s Commercial Partners, thanks to the involvement of adidas, Coca-Cola, Kia, Mengniu, Qatar Airways and Quaker.