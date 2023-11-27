FIFA shares details on landmark Club Benefits Programme for FIFA World Cup 2026™

A total of USD 100 million has been reserved for clubs that released players for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, distributed on a per-player, per-match basis. With 905 qualifying matches having been played, the anticipated benefit stands at approximately USD 2,360 per player, per match. A further USD 250 million is to be distributed amongst clubs whose players participate in the final tournament, to be held from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Payments will be calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, taking into account both squad inclusion and the duration of each player’s involvement. The minimum expected return is approximately USD 5’000 per player, per day, with the final figures to be confirmed after the tournament. The remaining USD 5 million that is kept in reserve will, following the deduction of administrative costs related to the implementation of the Programme, be allocated to the benefit of global club football based on an agreement between FIFA and EFC.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: "Thousands of clubs around the world contribute every day to the development of players who dream of representing their countries at the FIFA World Cup. Through the FIFA World Cup 2026 Club Benefits Programme, and thanks to the inclusion of all qualifying matches for the first time, more clubs than ever before will receive a share of the financial benefits generated by the FIFA World Cup, recognising their essential contribution to the success of international football. From approximately 1,000 matches combined from qualifiers and the final tournament, this programme will deliver USD 355 million back to club football - an increase of 70% compared to the last edition. This is another benefit from the expanded FIFA World Cup – providing more support across the entire football ecosystem to the clubs that provide all the players who compete to shine on the global stage. I thank the FIFA Council and European Football Clubs for their support in making this landmark programme a reality for so many players and their clubs worldwide.” EFC Chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: “The Club Benefits Programme is an essential part of EFC’s long-term strategic partnership with FIFA and will benefit many hundreds of European and international clubs of all sizes. I am very pleased that, for the first time, the financial support will also cover FIFA World Cup qualification matches, ensuring that more clubs than ever before will benefit from releasing their players. This agreement underlines the strength of the partnership between clubs and national teams, with EFC working for the collective interests of all our members and non-members across the wider football ecosystem. Clubs play a fundamental role in the success of international football through the development, employment and release of players, while the national team game continues to support the global growth and visibility of club football.” Eligibility of clubs is determined based on player registration at the time of release, with clear provisions for the final tournament when it comes to covering replacement players and mid-tournament transfers to ensure fairness and clarity. Additional information on the CBP for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, including the registration process for clubs is available in the following circular.