FIFA signs renewed Memorandum of Understanding with ECA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have today signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIFA and ECA at the 29th ECA General Assembly in Budapest, Hungary. The long-term agreement, until 31 December 2030, reinforces the relationship between FIFA and ECA bringing long-term stability to the national team and club game.

The MoU includes a renewed commitment by clubs to adhere to the International Match Calendar, which received the unanimous approval of the FIFA Council on 14 March 2023, until 2030, and ECA confirmed their support for the new FIFA Club World Cup from 2025, featuring 12 European clubs, a yearly game between the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of an intercontinental play-off and a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup to be created. The Club Benefits Programme, which compensates all clubs who release players for the men’s World Cup, will now increase from $209 million for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup to $355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “This is a significant day for the future of football and its long-term stability. We are very happy to renew and strengthen our cooperation agreement with ECA, an important stakeholder representing clubs from all over Europe. “To have the new International Match Calendar endorsed by ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national team football. We have exciting projects ahead, including the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and the new FIFA Women`s Club World Cup. A close collaboration with clubs in Europe, and the rest of the world, will be essential for the success of those events.”

ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We are delighted to have signed this landmark agreement. The MoU recognises the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures that they are properly represented in decision-making around issues which affect them. “FIFA and ECA will also now establish closer working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including the sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and working together on future editions including on potential structures for managing the commercial rights going forward. “We look forward to working closely with FIFA over the coming months and years to ensure that the benefits of new and expanded competitions in both men’s and women’s football are properly shared across the ecosystem.”