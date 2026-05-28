FIFA expands into multi-partner digital football ecosystem ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Diversified portfolio includes partnerships with Roblox, Epic Games, Konami, SEGA/Sports Interactive, Gamefam, Mythical Games and Solace Games, enabling FIFA to reach various genres and audiences

Agreements with Netflix and Delphi Interactive set to deliver intuitive, streamlined and approachable football simulation experience, with FIFA World Cup™ - Launch Edition to lay foundations for future growth across platforms

FIFA has today shared its updated, long-term Digital Football Strategy, providing fans and industry stakeholders with a key insight into FIFA’s priority areas in the football gaming and esports ecosystem.

The strategy enables FIFA to transition from a single-partner model to become a structured, multi-partner ecosystem orchestrator, allowing the organisation to continuously improve reach and relevance across multiple gaming genres, platforms and audiences.

FIFA unveils updated Digital Football Strategy to connect partners and platforms across global gaming and esports ecosystem 01:57

Under the strategy, FIFA is set to expand into various gaming categories. In addition, the institution will create new pathways for participation – from hyper-casual to competitive play – whilst ensuring that FIFA competitions and Member Associations, as well as gaming and esports partners, remain connected. This approach extends across football esports, in which FIFA continues to develop a structured, competition-driven ecosystem around the FIFAe brand, with low barriers to entry, global consistency and long-term direction.

“By establishing a scalable foundation in gaming and esports, we’re creating new opportunities for our 211 Member Associations and our Commercial Partners to participate and collaborate, which in turn will provide fans with greater options to engage with football,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “Our ambition is to build a sustainable and adaptable ecosystem that reflects how football is experienced today and how it’ll continue to evolve in the future.”

FIFA’s digital football portfolio is already delivering engagement at scale both geographically and across generations. Together with Gamefam, FIFA operates the largest branded game on Roblox with FIFA Super Soccer, reaching more than 10 million monthly active users and having recorded over a billion plays to date. In addition, FIFA Rivals has surpassed 2.5 million downloads since its launch and has involved FIFA Commercial Partners, including adidas.

Across FIFA’s football esports competitions, more than 120 Member Associations and, over 16 million players have engaged on the road to the FIFAe Finals via Konami’s eFootball™, with more than 1.1 billion views generated last year reflecting both scale and global reach. As a result, FIFA operates one of the largest nation-based esports ecosystems in the world under its competition brand FIFAe, uniquely anchored in its Statutes and the global network of its Member Associations.

Harnessing these foundations, FIFA’s roadmap leading into and beyond this year’s FIFA World Cup™ features several exciting announcements that build on the existing strategy for digital football, as well as opportunities to engage existing and new fans with the game.

Upcoming announcements