FIFA and Roblox expand partnership, introducing FIFA Super Soccer with new studio partner Gamefam

World football’s governing body and leading immersive gaming and creation platform Roblox – which has more than 151 million daily active users – extend their multi-year partnership

FIFA Super Soccer launched in partnership with leading metaverse media company Gamefam to become FIFA’s official gaming experience on Roblox

Agreement is part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to developing new and diverse interactive football experiences for young fans through emerging technologies

FIFA and Roblox today announced the extension of their partnership, with a new official game, FIFA Super Soccer, that is now live thanks to a new partnership with leading metaverse media company Gamefam.

The move is part of FIFA’s expanding gaming footprint – ensuring the organisation continues its ongoing work with leading gaming platforms to excite and engage the next generation of football fans around the world.

Since announcing the initial partnership with FIFA in 2022, Roblox has continued to enjoy unprecedented growth that has cemented it as a critical platform for all sports properties and brands. The platform now attracts more than 151 million daily active users, who spend an average of almost three hours a day on the platform. Roblox’s growing relevance for sports and entertainment, and consistent innovation, aligns with FIFA’s strategic commitment to gaming and meaningful engagement with fans globally.

Gamefam’s blockbuster title Super League Soccer, which averages 9.5 million monthly active users, 1.5 million daily gameplay sessions and 11-minute gameplay sessions, has been renamed and rebranded as FIFA Super Soccer to become FIFA’s new official experience on the platform.

FIFA and Roblox expand partnership, introducing FIFA Super Soccer 00:43

This new official FIFA game lets players compete with official national teams and popular clubs, join events aligned with top global leagues, celebrate the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, and unlock exclusive FIFA and FIFA World Cup™ gear to outfit their avatars. The innovative offering will open select opportunities for FIFA Partners such as adidas, and other brands. As of today, 14 adidas partner football clubs can be played in FIFA Super Soccer via a new event: the adidas Football Festival, a four-week long activation featuring Flamengo, Boca Juniors, Club América, Union Berlin, Al Nassr and more.

Christian Volk, Director of Gaming and Esports at FIFA, said, "Roblox has shown us how powerfully it can bring fans together and expand football culture. Working with Gamefam allows us to build a genuine football space on the platform. This collaboration supports our broader push into gaming, helps us create new and authentic experiences for fans, and opens up more opportunities for partners to engage as we look toward the FIFA World Cup 2026."

“Our continued partnership with FIFA and the launch of FIFA Super Soccer reinforces the growing opportunity for leagues and brands to reach young fans in authentic, always-on environments. With Roblox’s massive, highly engaged audience, sports experiences become 365-day destinations, not just moments tied to a gameday schedule,” said Lisa Willett, Senior Director of Global Strategic Partnerships at Roblox. “Fans gather here during the off-season, countdown to major events, celebrate wins and stay connected to the culture that surrounds their favourite teams and athletes. We’re thrilled to expand this world, with more partners ahead.”

The evolution of Super League Soccer into FIFA Super Soccer comes after FIFA took over Super League Soccer for a limited-time event in June and July 2025 during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which became the biggest-ever official football event on Roblox with 20 million gameplay sessions and 5.5 million hours of engagement. Driving real-world impact, 61% of players surveyed said the game made them plan to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Another event to unveil the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy in November 2024 won “Best in Fan Engagement” at the SportsPro Media Awards and three more awards at the W3 Awards.

Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam, added, “Roblox is home to the biggest global Gen Z and Alpha audiences, who aren’t just watching but actively engaging in sports, entertainment and culture. We’re honoured to partner with FIFA to help ignite the next wave of fandom with FIFA Super Soccer as a key pillar of FIFA’s gaming strategy. It’s fitting that what will be the biggest FIFA World Cup is also brought to life with one of the most expansive digital ecosystems in FIFA Super Soccer. If brands are looking for ways to engage with Gen Z and Alpha, Roblox is where they need to be.”

Fans across the world can join the action in FIFA Super Soccer for free across consoles, PCs, mobile and tablets.