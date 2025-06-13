FIFA Rivals Launches Worldwide, Bringing Non-Simulation Arcade Football Action to Mobile Devices

Global Release Introduces New Features, PvP Gameplay, and Digital Ownership Through the Mythical Platform

Gamers can build their dream football team from their favorite stars, teams, and leagues

Launch forms part of FIFA's broader objective to make esports and gaming more accessible

FIFA, the global governing body of football, and next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced the worldwide launch of FIFA Rivals, the officially licensed non simulation, arcade-style mobile football game now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The launch of FIFA Rivals forms part of FIFA's broader objective to make esports and gaming more accessible, offering fans across the globe a wide range of digital football experiences. The global launch of the free-to-play mobile game FIFA Rivals marks the latest milestone in this journey.

Powered by FIFA’s global license and Mythical Games’ cutting-edge platform, FIFA Rivals delivers an arcade-style football experience with gamers building their dream teams and attempting to dominate their rivals by competing in live events and PvP leagues. Following a successful soft launch, the global launch introduces innovative features, fast-paced multiplayer, enhanced gameplay, and digital ownership, providing a fresh take on competitive football gaming.

"Football is the world’s game, and we’re thrilled to bring its billions of global fans an experience that captures the thrill of the sport, with the accessibility of mobile gaming," said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “With FIFA Rivals, we’re blending high-energy arcade gameplay with team-building strategy and actual ownership in gaming. This is just the beginning of what we believe will become a landmark title in gaming.”

In FIFA Rivals, gamers can build their dream football team from their favorite stars, teams, and leagues, compete in real-time PvP matches, and take on live events to climb the global leaderboards. Dynamic gameplay and intuitive controls, designed for mainstream mobile gamers, allow users to pull off skill moves, trick shots, and signature plays from star athletes — each represented as a tradable digital collectible on the Mythical Marketplace.

Highlights of the launch include: