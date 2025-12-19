Historic FIFAe Finals 25 conclude with France crowned world’s best nation in Rocket League

The FIFAe Finals 25 concluded in spectacular fashion as France were crowned champions at the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League, closing out an unforgettable eight days of football esports competition and world-class entertainment in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The France team, consisting of Zen, Vatira and Juicy, delivered a standout performance from the group-stage to the final, combining exceptional skills, perfect team chemistry and nerves of steel in high-pressure moments.

The competition marked the grand conclusion of the FIFAe Finals 25, the pinnacle event in football esports, uniting communities from around the world and bringing multiple football titles together under one roof. With 250 matches across eight competition days, a USD 450,000 prize pool, millions tuning in online, a unique atmosphere in the purpose-built arena, and record-breaking social media numbers, the event set new benchmarks in its 2025 edition. “This year’s FIFAe Finals truly united the world by connecting the next generation of fans with the sport we all love. By creating the biggest global stage for national team–based football esports, we are shaping a new era of entertainment – one that combines national pride, competitive excellence and the universal passion for football and gaming,” said Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General. “Congratulations to all world champions for their outstanding achievements in an unforgettable, spectacular atmosphere. As we continue to unite the entire football family, we encourage all our Member Associations, players, fans and stakeholders to join us in 2026 for an exciting new chapter.”