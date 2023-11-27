Additional talent unveiled for FIFA World Cup 2026™ ceremonies in Los Angeles

Dan + Shay to sing United States national anthem, alongside Purahei Soul, singing Paraguay national anthem

American actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis to take the field as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ambassador

Additional talent includes Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla

As the United States takes the field for its opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Dan + Shay and Purahei Soul will mark the occasion with performances of the competing nations’ national anthems at Los Angeles Stadium during the pre-match ceremony. Joining the celebration as a FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador, Jason Sudeikis will welcome fans to Los Angeles and celebrate the unifying power of football on the world’s biggest stage.

Dan + Shay will perform the national anthem for the hosts, while Purahei Soul will deliver the national anthem of Paraguay, creating a powerful moment ahead of kick-off on Friday, 12 June. The anthem performances and ambassador appearances will form part of star-studded ceremonies at Los Angeles Stadium. The high-energy celebration will reflect the scale, ambition and cultural influence of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with appearances from Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

Fans at the stadium will play an active role in the show starting with the opening ceremony and should plan to arrive early as the show will begin at 16:30 local time. Gates will open four hours prior to kick-off, and a full suite of experiences will be on offer, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment.