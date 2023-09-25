Zambia inaugurates stadium renovated with support of FIFA Forward funds

The David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata has undergone extensive renovation with FIFA Forward support

Pitch, spectator areas, VIP seating and changing rooms have all been upgraded

Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga hails "giant step" for the sport in his country

Zambian football has been given a significant boost with the re-opening of the David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata after it underwent extensive renovation with support from the FIFA Forward development programme. The refurbished stadium was inaugurated at a ceremony led by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga and will benefit the football community in the whole of Eastern Province, where Chipata is located. FIFA Forward funds were used to finance repairs and renovations to the natural turf pitch, the spectators' facilities, changing rooms and VIP seating, among other areas.

"This is great for football in Zambia and marks another milestone in FIFA's objective of making football globally accessible without any barriers," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "Many thanks to the Football Association of Zambia, led by President Andrew Kamanga, and to the Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, for your fantastic work in spreading the joy of our sport to the football-loving people of your country." Mr. Kamanga echoed the sentiment that football infrastructure development was crucial for the sport’s growth and said the completion of the project would contribute to the evolution of football in Zambia. "It gives me great pleasure to be part of this historic occasion which signifies a giant step in our game," he said. "Looking around the upgraded facility, we are extremely proud that the people of Eastern Province have a facility that can proudly host premier league matches."

Four other projects, supported by FIFA Forward, are currently underway in Zambia, three of them involving the renovation of other stadiums around the country while the fourth will see the refurbishment of the FAZ's accommodation centre. “We are delighted that we could help complete that project and provide a stage for teams in that region to play on. The pictures of the inauguration were amazing," said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Director Member Associations Africa. "The Zambian fans have a great passion for football and this gives us even more encouragement to continue this project together with the Football Association of Zambia.”