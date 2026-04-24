FIFA World Cup 2026™: CAS ad hoc division to serve as final appeal body during the tournament

As successfully implemented at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will establish an ad hoc division during the final competition of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, ensuring the swift and independent resolution of appeals against FIFA decisions related to the tournament.

The CAS ad hoc division will operate for the duration of the final competition (from 11 June to 19 July 2026, both dates inclusive), providing expedited arbitration procedures for cases eligible for appeal to CAS, with decisions made by arbitrators appointed from the CAS football list. This mechanism is designed to ensure the speedy and efficient resolution of disputes within 48 hours.

Appeals to the CAS ad hoc division may only be lodged after all other internal legal channels have been exhausted and where the contested decision is subject to an appeal to CAS in accordance with article 50 of the FIFA Statutes.