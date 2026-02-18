FIFA publishes new edition of Guide to Submitting a Minor Application

FIFA publishes updated edition of Guide to Submitting a Minor Application

Update reflects regulatory developments and increased case complexity

Guide aims to enhance transparency, legal certainty and understanding in relation to international transfer of minors

In line with its commitment to youth protection, transparency and consistent application of regulatory standards, FIFA has published an updated edition of the Guide to Submitting a Minor Application.

The Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) have, since 2001, strictly prohibited the international transfer of players under the age of 18, subject only to narrowly defined exceptions aimed at safeguarding minors. Under the current RSTP framework, the international transfer of a minor may be authorised only where one of six specific exceptions is fulfilled and approved by FIFA in advance. The updated guide reflects the evolution of FIFA’s regulatory framework and decision-making practice in this area. It has been published in response to the consistently high number of applications, the growing factual and legal complexity of cases and the need to provide stakeholders with clear, practical and consistent guidance on the applicable procedures and required documentation. In this context, the guide also reflects the procedural framework that applies to cases brought before the FIFA Football Tribunal. In accordance with the Procedural Rules Governing the FIFA Football Tribunal, minor applications must include the documentation requested through the Transfer Matching System (TMS), as described in the guide. As such, the guide forms an integral part of the applicable documentation requirements and serves as an authoritative reference to ensure that applications are complete and can be duly examined and decided upon.

The new edition of the guide includes, in particular: