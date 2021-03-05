Kick-off for FIFA Diploma in Club Management

Earlier this week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched the FIFA Diploma in Club Management, a new course involving 30 participants, including club executives and former internationals from all around the world, who will gain first-hand insight into the latest industry data, practical knowledge, research and trends concerning club management.

The maiden edition of the course attracted nearly 400 applications from every corner of the globe. On the opening day of classes, fascinating lectures and speeches on global football business models by AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis and on the business case of Liverpool FC by former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore were preceded by an opening address from the FIFA President, who not only inspired the participants with some personal and memorable anecdotes, but also invited the first cohort of the diploma to use the course to “protect football” and to gain the knowledge needed “to make the beautiful game truly global”.

The course resumed on day two with an in-depth study of Real Madrid’s sustainable economic-sport model with a lecture by Columbia Business school professor and author Steven G. Mandis before concluding with an engaging and powerful presentation by Leeds United’s Director of Football, Victor Orta, who explained the philosophy and structure behind the club’s sporting operations and decision-making.

Over the coming months, the participants will continue to debate and exchange views with industry experts and leading voices within football in relation to club operations and stadium management, finance, marketing and communications, sporting and youth academies, and governance and legal matters, as well as leadership and negotiation. As part of the course’s curriculum, the participants will also devise a strategic plan for each of their clubs, before graduating in January 2022 at a ceremony to be held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

“360-degree view of club management”

Among the students are former international players such as Fabio Cannavaro, Carlos Bocanegra, Juan Pablo Ángel, Nuno Gomes and Philippe Senderos, as well club executives like Sérgio Rodrigues, President of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube.

“The FIFA Diploma in Club Management is a fantastic and unique initiative, and I congratulate FIFA on leading the way through the introduction of this course, which will help to professionalise the game around the world,” said FIFA Legend and 2006 FIFA World Cup™ winner Cannavaro.

“It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the organisation’s endeavours to professionalise football. As a sporting director, I understand the urge to enable more football clubs from all parts of the world to compete at the highest level,” commented Senderos.

“It is a short but dense training programme, and as a technical director and vice president at Atlanta United, it’ll provide all the resources needed to obtain a 360-degree view of club management,” added Bocanegra.

“The world of football is evolving at a fast pace, and having the opportunity to share best practices with key leaders within the football industry will be a great help,” concluded Rodrigues.

Watch a promotional video for the FIFA Diploma in Club Management as well as highlights from the opening day here.

More information about the FIFA Diploma in Club Management is available on legal.fifa.com