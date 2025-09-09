FIFA launches groundbreaking jurisprudence database: opening access to football’s legal precedents

FIFA today announced the launch of the FIFA Football Jurisprudence Database , a landmark initiative providing the football community and legal practitioners with access to football-related legal decisions. The public will be able to explore and analyse football decisions resolved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) through a structured, user-friendly platform. Football-related disputes account for more than 72% of all CAS cases, underlining the sport’s pivotal role in international sports law. The database spans cases from 2002 to the present and offers powerful search functionality. Users can filter results by procedure, year, topic and subtopic, language, outcome, arbitrators, and the relevant regulations or articles applied. This functionality enables legal professionals, academics and stakeholders across the football ecosystem to engage directly with the jurisprudence that shapes the game.

“This project reflects FIFA’s ongoing commitment to transparency, legal education and the advancement of football governance,” said Emilio García Silvero, FIFA’s Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. “By opening access to football’s most relevant case law, we are equipping legal practitioners and stakeholders with the tools they need to understand precedents, strengthen arguments and contribute to the fair and consistent application of football regulations worldwide.” With this launch, FIFA is positioning itself at the forefront of transparency in sports law, empowering the football and legal communities with open access to decisions that continue to shape the governance of the game. The initiative reinforces FIFA’s broader mission to promote knowledge-sharing and legal certainty, ensuring that the rules of football are not only written but also consistently applied with clarity, fairness and accountability.