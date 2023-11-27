FIFA teams up with anti-doping organisations in FIFA World Cup 2026™ host countries

Partnerships in place with national anti-doping organisations in all three host countries

Expanded testing programme before and during tournament planned

National anti-doping organisations to conduct out-of-competition testing in the relevant countries

Following the successful collaboration between FIFA and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for last year’s inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™, the two organisations are set to once again join forces for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

In addition, FIFA has formalised partnerships with Sport Integrity Canada and Mexico’s National Anti-Doping Committee (MEX-NADO), reinforcing a shared commitment to promoting fair competition across the tournament’s three host countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

As the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™, in which 48 teams will vie for global glory from 11 June to 19 July, the tournament is poised to feature one of the most extensive anti-doping programmes in the history of the game, with global collaboration.

Under the agreements, each national anti-doping organisation (NADO) will conduct out-of-competition testing under FIFA’s testing authority and direction in the lead-up to the tournament. During the competition, each NADO will provide doping control officers (DCOs) to support FIFA’s DCOs during both out-of-competition testing missions and in-competition testing on matchdays at every host city venue.

“Major international events require strong partnerships,” said Emilio García Silvero, FIFA Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. “By working with USADA, Sport Integrity Canada and Mexico’s National Anti-Doping Committee, we’re strengthening our global anti-doping efforts and reinforcing FIFA’s commitment to fair and clean competition.”

The partnerships will ensure consistent, high-quality multi-organizational sample collection and coordination across all three host nations in line with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the World Anti-Doping Code and all applicable international standards.

Jeremy Luke, Sport Integrity Canada’s Chief Executive Officer shared: “We are excited to partner with FIFA and to support Canadian anti-doping controls at the FIFA World Cup. Protecting the integrity of sport requires a coordinated effort, and we’re proud to do our part to keep the game clean on the world’s biggest stage in our own home.”

Dr. Juan Manuel Herrera Navarro, MEX-NADOs’s Executive Director said: “Supporting FIFA’s anti-doping efforts in Mexico is a special responsibility, and we are proud to help safeguard the fairness of the competition so that the magic of the World Cup in our country is matched by the integrity of the game on the pitch.”

The tie-ups, which come amid an unprecedented period of a number of global sports events being hosted in North America, reflect FIFA’s commitment to protecting players and preserving the integrity of competition on the biggest stage in the global game.

“This kind of international partnership between like-minded organisations is absolutely critical to ensuring that clean players have access to a level playing field on a global stage like the FIFA World Cup 2026,” declared USADA Chief Executive Officer Travis T. Tygart. “With the tournament set to bring the world’s best players to the United States, we’re honoured to help deliver a strong, transparent anti-doping programme that players and fans can trust.”