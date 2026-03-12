FIFA launches parental handbook to support families navigating agent representation in youth football

Handbook provides parents of young players with practical tools

Developed by FIFA together with Football Agent Working Group and Loughborough University, resource features regulatory guidance and real-life scenarios

Section about parents’ education on football agents available online

Together with the Football Agent Working Group and Loughborough University, FIFA has developed the FIFA Parents’ Education on Football Handbook. The publication is designed to equip parents with the knowledge and practical tools needed to make informed decisions that prioritise the welfare, integrity and long-term development of their child.

Many young players dream of turning professional one day. As part of their journey, talented minors are often identified and approached by football agents seeking to establish a representation relationship. While this can be an exciting prospect for young athletes and their families, it can bring challenges, particularly for parents navigating the complex and evolving regulatory environment surrounding football transfers and player representation.

The handbook aims to empower parents with clear, accessible information that helps them to recognise legitimate pathways in the game while avoiding potential risks.

The publication of the resource responds to several concerns raised in recent years, following, for example, regrettable cases in which minors and their families were targeted by individuals falsely presenting themselves as football agents. These situations typically include unfounded promises about opportunities, such as trials, payment requests for services that do not require fees, or charges for services that are never delivered. These practices can jeopardise not only the financial security of families, but also the well-being of young players.

In each section of the handbook, parents can find key learning points, practical advice, regulatory guidance, compliance tips, aspects of good parenting practice and guidance on specific topics designed to help them navigate real-world scenarios that may arise during their child’s football journey.

“We are very pleased to introduce a practical and accessible tool designed to help parents better understand how their child is protected in football and their rights,” said Patricio Varela, FIFA’s Head of Agents. “Our aim is to empower families to make informed, child-focused decisions when dealing with football agents that safeguard not only their child’s prospects of progressing in the game, but, above all, their integrity and well-being. The handbook has been intentionally crafted to be clear, grounded in real-life situations and applicable worldwide, going beyond theory to provide guidance that can be implemented by parents everywhere.”