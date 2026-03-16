FIFA launches inaugural edition of Executive Programme on Compliance in Sport

Course offers comprehensive and practical exploration of compliance frameworks, governance standards and ethical practices

FIFA is one of most active sports institutions in field of compliance worldwide

Participants to gain understanding of foundational principles of compliance, governance and risk management in sports organisations

Drawing on the expertise developed over many years, FIFA is delighted to launch the FIFA Executive Programme on Compliance in Sport. The course will be led by experienced FIFA legal and compliance professionals, independent compliance experts and senior legal and financial specialists in the sports industry. The application window for the first edition of the programme opens Monday 16 March and will close on 10 May.

Within FIFA, the Legal & Compliance Division leads all regulatory and compliance operations across the global game, providing the football and sports community in general with its extensive expertise in the dynamic international sports environment.

The programme is aimed at compliance professionals from FIFA Member Associations, the confederations, clubs and leagues, as well as independent experts from other sports organisations who are responsible for, or involved in, compliance matters and seeking to strengthen their capabilities while contributing to a culture of integrity in sport.

The course addresses the implementation of internal controls and monitoring mechanisms, as well as the role played by compliance officers in sports organisations. The programme focuses on jurisdictional differences and the evolving global regulatory landscape in which compliance experts operate, which involves a range of rules and authorities.

Guided by world-class legal, compliance and financial experts, participants will engage in interactive sessions, real-life case studies and peer discussions to develop a robust understanding of compliance challenges and solutions in modern sport.

The programme is divided into three modules, which will take place in Miami, United States; Rabat, Morocco; and Zurich, Switzerland between this September and March 2027, and covers key topics such as the basics of the compliance framework, anti-corruption and anti-bribery measures, internal regulatory tools, financial compliance, data protection and risk management.

Furthermore, the course will provide participants with: