FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) have teamed up to organise the FIFA & ECA Legal Conference: Football Contracts 2023 on 23 and 24 November 2023 at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The event is aimed at providing professionals occupying executive/managerial positions in club football and in house legal counsel with the latest industry know-how and insights in relation to football contracts, covering key areas from a regulatory and financial standpoint. The conference will bring together a variety of selected and influential experts and will update participants on the latest trends, while also sharing best practice relating to football contracts concerning complex topics, such as multi-club ownership, agent regulations, player salaries, transfer and loan agreements, as well as clauses pertaining to third-party influence and third-party ownership of players’ economic rights. Over the course of the two-day conference, a number of keynote speakers will share their thoughts, knowledge and expertise. In addition, round-table discussions and practical workshops will be held to stimulate engaging debate. FIFA Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Emilio García Silvero stated: “FIFA is delighted to team up with the ECA in the organization of the FIFA & ECA Legal Conference: Football Contracts 2023. In line with FIFA’s vision and overarching goal for football to become truly global, FIFA looks forward to welcome club executives and in-house counsel in this two-day event in Madrid that will provide the opportunity to engage with football legal experts from around the world and to witness first-hand fruitful discussions in relation to the complex and interesting topic of football contracts. We are very positive that this conference will be a unique platform for know-how sharing and transparent exchange of insights in relation to a topic that has impact on all stakeholders”. ECA General Counsel, José Luis Andrade, said: “We are very much looking forward to the first-ever joint FIFA/ECA Legal Conference on Football Contracts. The event is targeted at individuals in executive positions in football clubs (in particular in-house counsel). We will hear from experts and have a unique opportunity to discuss views and share opinions on some of the most topical issues in the area of football contracts.” The full two-day event programme and the registration process details can be found here. Please note that due to a limited capacity, attendance is in principle restricted to one individual per club. Members of the ECA Family will be contacted directly by ECA for their registration.