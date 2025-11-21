Decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee held two meetings on 17 and 18 November and took the following decisions:
Panamanian Football Association President Manuel Arias Corco has been banned from all football-related activity for six months and fined CHF 20,000 for a breach of article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), namely having failed to respect the decision rendered by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee on 15 November 2024.
Expulsion of the club Atlético San Cristóbal from the 2025-26 Dominican Football League (LDF) and demotion of its first team to the LDF Expansión from next season for breaching article 20 of the FDC by engaging in activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions. In addition, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered the Dominican Republic Football Association to contact FIFA and implement an education plan to prevent and combat the manipulation of matches and competitions.
The parties have been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decisions today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, will subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decisions remain subject to a potential appeal.