Decisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee

Expulsion of the club Atlético San Cristóbal from the 2025-26 Dominican Football League (LDF) and demotion of its first team to the LDF Expansión from next season for breaching article 20 of the FDC by engaging in activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions. In addition, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has ordered the Dominican Republic Football Association to contact FIFA and implement an education plan to prevent and combat the manipulation of matches and competitions.