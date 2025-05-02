FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions clubs for involvement in match manipulation

Following a thorough analysis of the respective cases and as part of its zero-tolerance policy against match manipulation, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has taken the following decisions:

Kenyan club Muhoroni Youth have been found guilty of activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions, and the club’s senior team have consequently been expelled from the Football Kenya Federation National Super League.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has further ordered the relegation of the Muhoroni Youth senior team to the Football Kenya Federation Division One League ahead of next season.

Additionally, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has found Vietnamese club Phu Tho guilty of activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions and has decided to expel the club’s senior team from the Vietnamese Football League Second Division.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has also ordered the relegation of the Phu Tho senior team to the Vietnamese Football League Third Division ahead of next season.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has contacted the respective FIFA Member Associations to ensure the implementation of preventative plans with a view to combating the manipulation of football matches and competitions.

The parties have today been notified of the decisions, which may be appealed before the FIFA Appeal Committee. The clubs have ten days to request the grounds of the decision.

As stated in its Statutes, one of FIFA’s core objectives is to promote the integrity of football. As such, FIFA has adopted an effective approach towards the fight against all forms of manipulation.