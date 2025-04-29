FIFA launches two platforms to promote global cooperation in the field of integrity

FIFA has launched two digital platforms that seek to promote sustainable cooperation in the field of global integrity. The aim of these long-term initiatives is to enhance integrity efforts across world football and to encourage active participation in tackling integrity challenges through shared experiences and insights. The Integrity Officer Online Community platform will act as a hub for integrity resources and engagement. A second initiative, the FIFA Integrity platform, will be made available to integrity officers to report match manipulation concerns and to request investigative support from FIFA Integrity. One of FIFA’s key aims is to protect football from such threats, as laid out in Goal 1 of the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, which states that the organisation should work to prevent “all methods or practices, such as corruption, doping or match manipulation, that might jeopardise the integrity of matches, competitions, players, officials and member associations or give rise to the abuse of association football”. The Integrity Officer Online Community platform also provides a dedicated space for users to share knowledge, discuss challenges and exchange best practices. In addition, the tool offers integrity officers continuous access to FIFA Integrity educational materials and resources, and it ensures that key guidance, training modules and best practices are readily available to support integrity efforts at all levels. The FIFA Integrity Platform facilitates the direct reporting of match manipulation concerns and the submission of requests for investigative support from FIFA Integrity, as well as offering a structured channel through which to address legal and operational queries, thereby improving response efficiency. “Integrity is at the core of football, and supporting those who protect it is a top priority. That is why we are launching two interconnected platforms that will empower integrity officers worldwide,” said FIFA Director of Judicial Bodies Carlos Schneider. “The Integrity Officer Online Community Platform fosters collaboration and access to key educational resources, while the FIFA Integrity Platform provides a direct channel for integrity officers to report match manipulation concerns and to seek investigative support. Together, these platforms strengthen our global integrity network, making it easier than ever to share knowledge and to take action against match manipulation.” As part of its efforts to protect the game, FIFA recently launched the second edition of the Global Integrity Programme in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.